Former Fort Knox family earns national-level award for extensive volunteerism on post

Fort Knox, Ky. — Each year the Association of the United States Army chooses one AUSA Volunteer Family of the Year. This year, the Family that received this distinction has direct Fort Knox ties.

“To say my Family and I are honored and shocked would be an understatement,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Miller. “Being recognized at a national level by an organization as respected as the Association of the United States Army is incredibly humbling and is something we never expected.

“We are very grateful.”

Although now assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, Miller and his Family were nominated for the award based on over 700 hours of volunteer service dedicated to Fort Knox.

These hours were amassed in under 12 months.

During their time on the installation, while Miller was a senior observer, coach and trainer for the 1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion, the Family dedicated about 90% of their volunteer hours to the Fort Knox American Red Cross Warrior Warehouse.

“We feel so fortunate to have had a supportive 'village' like the Fort Knox Warrior Warehouse, for our Family to volunteer there was an incredible privilege,” said Miller. “It's more than just a place for Families to get supplies; it's a vital resource that provides tangible support and a real sense of community for so many Soldiers and their Families.

“Our greatest hope is that a resource like this could be available at every installation.”

Miller, along with his wife Christy and son Mason, assisted the warehouse with helping over 2,000 military households through donation drives, warehouse sorting and stocking; and guiding Soldiers and Families through permanent chance of station (PCS) transitions and financial crises.

One of the donations drives also doubled as a transformative partnership for outside communities when Christy coordinated with a Louisville-based organization. Because of the partnership, shoes from a Warrior Warehouse shoe drive were able to be turned into funding for clean-water technology for communities that lack safe drinking water.

In addition, the Millers designed a quarterly reporting and tracking system that calculated families assisted, items distributed and volunteer hours served. They also organized emergency drives for families recovering from house fires and coordinated support for survivors of domestic violence, bringing respect and dignity to each case.

Warehouse officials said the Millers greatly expanded the program’s reach through consistent advocation and hard work.

“The Miller Family was a critical part of the growth that the Warrior Warehouse experienced this year,” said Warrior Warehouse program lead Amy Grimm. “They believe in the Warrior Warehouse mission, and we will forever be thankful for the love and validation they brought to the program.”

Miller attributes the Family’s volunteering journey to Christy and her dedication to social work and community involvement.

“While she was pursuing her degree in social work and we were raising our young son, my wife felt a strong calling to be actively involved in the community,” he said. “We began our volunteer efforts with Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.”

Following this kickstart, the Millers also volunteered at Central Valley Feed the Homeless and spent time guiding at-risk youth through one-on-one mentorship and Army-style leadership while working with the M.O.D. Squad Teen Outreach Ministry.

What began as a desire to help the community quickly grew into a core part of the Family’s identity.

“To us, volunteerism is about finding a way to serve that aligns with your life and abilities,” said Miller. “It's about showing up for your community in a practical way and that is a value we are proud to pass on to our son.” Because of their dedication and purpose-oriented mission retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Laick, president of AUSA – Fort Knox Chapter nominated the Miller Family for the 2025 AUSA Volunteer Family of the Year award, saying:

“The Millers’ extraordinary service, leadership and compassion set the gold standard for volunteerism in support of our Soldiers and their Families. They are proof that one family – with open hands and open hearts – can shape the future, one gesture at a time.”

