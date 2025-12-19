Photo By Gloriann Martin | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore, the garrison command sergeant major for...... read more read more Photo By Gloriann Martin | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore, the garrison command sergeant major for Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, runs along a path during a race. Physical fitness is a key component of military readiness, and Moore regularly participates in competitive races. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore) see less | View Image Page

Seeing the “Dark Side” of Clean Eating: Fort Meade Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore Reflects on 45 Days in Inpatient Treatment Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort George G. Meade Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore reflects on his time at an eating disorder clinic.







Being a Command Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army comes with unique pressure. Always striving for excellence and mastery of the profession, Sergeants Major set the example as senior enlisted leaders, ensuring service members are properly developed to fight, win and return home alive.



Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore thought he was doing everything right. “But, that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said.



His journey of mental and physical health took a turn before he was promoted to Sergeant First Class. A Staff Sergeant for seven years, he wondered what he needed to do to get promoted. After reading the book “Natural Born Hero”, which provided wellness tips alongside a riveting narrative, Moore incorporated these techniques and started seeing results.



“Over the next two years, I was promoted, dropped weight and generally felt better than ever,” Moore said. “I knew this wasn’t a trend- this was a lifestyle I wanted to maintain for my whole life.”



At the U.S. Army Sergeants Major’s Academy, Moore found a love of running, totaling 150-200 miles a month.



“At 39, I felt spectacular,” Moore said. “Especially after a career of jumping out of planes and providing command and control to the warfighter.”



Moore realized that he could push himself even more. Over six years, he increased to running 400 miles a month while participating in the Army Ten-Miler, marathon qualifiers and the Boston Marathon.



His premier fitness was fueled at a cost. Moore followed a diet that restricted simple carbohydrates and sugars, including natural sugars such as fruits. Healthy eating became an addiction that led to malnutrition and organ malfunction.



“One day, after 12 miles of running, I passed out and found myself bleeding all over the sidewalk,” Moore said. “I went to the clinic, had blood drawn and realized that my iron and hemoglobin levels were extremely low, while my red blood cells were elevated.”



The extent of his condition did not become apparent to him until he got his second blood infusion at the Walter Reed oncology clinic.



“I was getting iron supplements in the same room as those with kidney failure, cancer and other major life-threatening illnesses,” Moore said. “Here I was, doing all of this to myself.”



Later that month, a senior medical provider told Moore that he either needed to volunteer to participate in an in-patient program for eating disorders or he would face a medical board. One week before he left for treatment, Moore was still putting intense pressure on his body.



“I was waking up early to ensure I still got 3-4 hours of exercise,” Moore said. “I ran 16-18 miles a day along with other activities and I weighed almost 40 pounds less than when I entered the Army.”



While in treatment, Moore was shocked at the lack of male perspectives on eating disorders.



“Every other patient in the clinic throughout my residency was a female,” Moore said. “I was ashamed, but I want to use that as a motivator to ensure those who are in our formation know they no longer have to suffer in silence. I realized there is no way I am the only one who has experienced this in the Army.”



After his treatment, Moore is feeling better than ever.



“I discovered a newfound appreciation for not only all foods, but also simple mindfulness and the appreciation to live in the present moment,” Moore said. “I’m not always worrying about the past or future that we have little control over.”



He is grateful to those around him that supported his journey.



“I am so thankful I have an amazing wife for the past 27 years and leadership that has provided me a learning environment to allow for failure and growth.”