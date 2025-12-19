What looks like a holiday celebration is also a snapshot of mission success. The FRCSW Comptroller Team pauses to celebrate the season during their holiday party, but behind the festive sweaters and smiles is a group that has played a [critical role in enabling FRCSW’s exceptional performance in 2025.](https://www.dvidshub.net/news/551584/frcsw-journey-success-story-leadership-accountability-and-execution) Through disciplined financial stewardship, precise execution, and unwavering support to the warfighter, this team helps ensure the command can deliver on its military readiness mission every day. Moments like this remind us that while the work is serious, the people who make it happen are worth celebrating.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2025 Date Posted: 12.23.2025 13:58 Story ID: 555243 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW Mission Success Amidst Holidays, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.