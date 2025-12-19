PNSY Delivers Cheyenne as Battle-Ready Asset to the Fleet

Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 12, 2025) — The improved Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS...... read more read more Photo By Neil Boorjian | KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 12, 2025) — The improved Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) departs Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to conduct sea trials. The submarine underwent major repairs, structural inspections, and the replacement of mechanical and electrical systems, extending its service life and ensuring the Navy’s long-term fleet readiness. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering high-quality, on-budget, and on-time service to the fleet, ensuring warfighters are battle-ready when called upon. (US Navy photo by Neil Boorjian) see less | View Image Page

KITTERY, Maine (Dec. 23, 2025) - Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) completed its Engineered Refueling Overhaul availability this week. This critical work distinguishes Cheyenne as the first submarine to undergo an overhaul as part of the Service Life Extension Program — extending its total service life beyond 44 years.

The Cheyenne Project Team, encompassing various trade workers, engineers, and material support personnel at PNSY, worked alongside the ship’s crew to return Cheyenne back to the fleet as a battle-ready Navy asset — an achievement that advances the effort to close the gap in ready attack submarines. This milestone ensures the U.S. Submarine Force remains the most lethal, capable, and feared combat force in the world.

“The Service Life Extension Program, starting with Cheyenne, is critically important to the overall health of the attack submarine community and the strength of our Navy for any future conflict,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jesse Nice. “The Cheyenne Project Team has blazed the trail for us as a shipyard, establishing the successful execution of a Los Angeles-class submarine refueling, as well as the overhaul and modernization of a submarine that is later in its service life.”

Cheyenne’s return answers the call from the Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable John Phelan, to accelerate the nation’s industrial base in the face of increasing strategic competition.

“The completion of Cheyenne’s availability is a powerful example of the industrial velocity we can achieve when the shipyard and our crews work as a single, integrated team,” said Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore, Submarine Squadron TWO. “Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the crew of the Cheyenne heard the Secretary’s call to action, and they are answering it.”

The highly skilled workforce at PNSY continued working hard through the end of the availability, completing Cheyenne nearly two months ahead of the rebaselined delivery date.

“Returning the ‘Legend’ to sea will bring an un-paralleled warfighting capability back to the fleet,” said Cheyenne Commanding Officer Cmdr. Mark Rostedt. “Cheyenne has been refueled, overhauled and upgraded with the latest sonar and combat control equipment, which will allow us to remain at sea for months at a time conducting missions vital to our nation's security. As commanding officer, I could not be prouder of my crew for all the hard work getting to this point. I'm also honored to have been able to work with PNSY, who are hands down experts at their craft.”

Cheyenne Project Superintendent Jerry Legere emphasized how the workforce worked through lessons learned, long hours, and delivered its promise to the Navy in returning Cheyenne in the best material condition as fast as possible. “Thousands of people are responsible for this achievement — it was truly a team effort,” said Legere.

As the Navy’s leader in attack submarine maintenance and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the cornerstone of the Foundry: The Navy’s shore infrastructure and industrial base required to generate, sustain and modernize naval power. PNSY safely delivers first-time quality work ensuring the Navy is ready to fight and win, now and in the future.