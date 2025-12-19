“Mission First, People Always.”– Col. Shane Hughes Your browser does not support the audio element.

Three members of the Air Force Reserve’s 624th Regional Support Group, 48th Aerial Port Squadron, recently returned from a six-month deployment—from October 2024 to April 2025–two to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and one to Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Their shared stories bring into focus a fuller picture of deployment; one marked by personal growth, quiet strength and the constant balance between duty, leadership and family.

While technical readiness, training, equipment and procedures are essential, personal readiness often yields success in a deployed environment.



For Air Transportation Craftsman Tech. Sgt. Agustin Joseph C. Asensio, mental and emotional endurance proved to be the most critical elements.



“During times of strife, you learn you can do much more than you think you can,” said Asensio. “Especially alongside a great team that solidifies your purpose and helps you grow.”



While deployed to Kuwait, Asensio stepped into a role he hadn’t trained for—Airlift Validation—and emerged as a subject matter expert. His experience reflects the Air Force’s emphasis on the Multi-Capable Airman mindset, which promotes flexibility, adaptability and cross-functional skill development in support of Agile Combat Employment.



“You’re constantly adjusting,” said Asensio, “but the more pressure that came, the more I realized I could take it. I could carry more than I ever imagined.”



For many Reserve Airmen, readiness isn’t just about packing gear or knowing the mission plan. It also includes being flexible, adaptive and prepared to lead through uncertainty and change.



For Master Sgt. Jesse Garo Jr., the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Air Terminal Operations Center, deployment brought a new challenge: leading in an area of operation for the first time. Despite years of experience, the transition was demanding.



“Nothing truly prepares you for it,” said Garo. “You do the training, talk to mentors, but once you’re there, your to-do list triples, meetings, logistics, managing people, it never stops.”



Even off-duty hours weren’t entirely his own.



“I think the hardest part of the learning curve was managing the mission, making sure that nothing goes wrong.”

What helped most was the support of fellow senior NCOs.



“We learned from each other and traded experiences.”



But coming home presented an emotional shift, one Garo didn’t expect.

He struggled to recenter himself after returning.



“Something as simple as seeing grass hit me hard,” said Garo. “I’d been staring at sand and rocks for six months. Then I saw a tree in Germany and started crying. Coming back to Hawaii was also a sensory overload, the colors, the smells and my kids. It reminded me how lucky I am to be American. People focus on politics and problems, but we forget that we have so much to be thankful for.”



Master Sgt. William Beyer, noncommissioned officer in charge of Special Handling and Joint Inspection, also stepped into a new leadership role during his deployment. He said his biggest takeaway was learning how to empower others.



“If I could bring anything back from deployment, it would be the cohesion I had with my fellow master sergeants,” said Beyer. “That trust, that bond, we worked hard, and we worked together.”

Instead of micromanaging, Beyer leaned into trust.



“Giving people their individuality and autonomy really worked. I let them handle things on their own, and it turned out better for everyone, including me.”



It was a lesson in shared responsibility: Letting go of control can make space for stronger leadership and more confident teams.



Perhaps the most universal challenge of deployment is its impact on family life. Whether it’s saying goodbye to young children, missing milestones, or navigating the strain of distance, each member reflected on the sacrifices made back home.



Garo described the days before departure as a “fairy-tale land.”



“You’re trying to make memories, have fun, but also prepare your kids and your spouse for you being gone,” said Garo.



Before leaving, he brought his family to Disney World through the Yellow Ribbon Program.



“I thought, if something happens, at least they’ll remember that their dad was a good guy. He took them to Disney.”



Though Wi-Fi and video calls have improved communication, staying connected still presents challenges.



“We were 13 hours ahead,” said Garo. “So, when I was waking up, they were going to bed. It was hard to find time, but I still wrote letters. My wife prefers them.”



Asensio also shared the challenge of reintegration, shifting from a logistics professional back to a husband and dad.



“When I came home, my son had just turned two a few months prior,” said Asensio. “Changing my mindset was a little challenging, but my family and I always had strong communication, and we took time to adapt, to set expectations and reintegrate slowly.”



Each Airman experienced deployment differently: first-time leaders, seasoned returnees and unfamiliar roles. Yet the themes that emerged were consistent: a deeper understanding of leadership, a renewed sense of personal strength and a profound love for the families they left behind. Their stories remind service members that true readiness goes beyond gear and training. It includes emotional strength, personal connection and the relationships that keep them grounded even halfway around the world.