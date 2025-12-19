NAS Patuxent River Mourns Passing of Capt. Edward V. Laney, Jr. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Laney was a seasoned naval aviator prior to assuming command of NAS Pax River in May of 1974. A veteran of three wars, Laney saw service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. A noted aviator of the F8F Bearcat and the F4U Corsair, his exploits during the Korean War were featured in Life Magazine on July 6, 1953, in the story “The Bridges at Toko-Ri,” and immortalized in a film by the same name. He is also written about in James Michner’s book, Forgotten Heroes of Korea.

Laney would take his expertise to the Top Gun Whidbey Island Program where he served as Gunnery Instructor, and the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations in the Training Readiness and Tactics Division before being tapped to lead NAS Pax River.

His tour as Pax CO was marked by numerous achievements in naval aviation, and installation awards such as the Small Businessman’s Award, Golden Nugget Award, Work Incentive Program recognition, Navy Industrial Safety Award, and recognition by the Navy in the fields of conservation and environment.



In his farewell speech to NAS Patuxent River during the 1976 change of command, Laney summed up what drove him day to day.



“My personal priorities have been: first, my god; second, my wife; third, my country; fourth, the Navy; fifth, my family; and sixth, my friends. This has made it easy to accept orders, to accept duties, and to put whatever might come before me in its proper perspective,” said Laney.

Laney is a recipient of two Bronze Stars, the Distinguished Flying Cross, 11 Air Medals, two Navy Commendation Medals with Combat “V,” the Korean Service Ribbon with five battle stars, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Korean Presidential Unit Citation; WW II Victory Medal, and various unit and service awards.