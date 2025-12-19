19th AW commander holds all-call, updates Airmen

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, held an all-call for 19th AW Airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 10, 2025.



During the all-call, Echard outlined the wing’s roles and responsibilities and shared his priorities, emphasizing readiness and efficiency amid recent and potential organizational changes. He also stressed the importance of personal preparedness and maximizing effectiveness with available resources.



“We drive excellence,” Echard said. “That is the reputation of the Black Knights, and that will not change as long as each and every one of you remain the dedicated professionals you are.”



Echard reinforced the importance of professional, proactive leadership at every level, noting that the culture and relationships cultivated across the installation are foundational to sustaining long-term mission success.



“The relationships we have with our mission partners, including our community partners, haven’t changed—they continue to grow,” Echard said. “It’s on our shoulders to carry that legacy forward. That’s what separates us from everyone else and what makes this base so special.”



Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 19th AW command chief, followed Echard and reiterated that mission readiness remains the wing’s top priority.



“The entire Department of Defense is focused on readiness,” Pease said. “We’re going to see a continued emphasis on standards and a continued focus on fitness.”



The all-call concluded with a question-and-answer session, providing Airmen the opportunity to ask about the wing’s future, including topics such as the Unit of Action, deployments, training, and quality-of-life initiatives.



Additional questions centered on decisions made at the squadron level, including fitness policies and local leave radius. The 19th AW command team explained that these decisions are delegated to squadron commanders, who best understand their units’ needs and mission requirements.



Addressing potential changes related to the Air Force’s Unit of Action, Echard emphasized that while deployment constructs may evolve, the wing’s mission remains unchanged.



“The Black Knights will continue to deliver elite tactical airlift capabilities worldwide,” Echard said. “We will adapt to challenges with unwavering efficiency, honor this wing’s heritage of excellence, and position the wing to lead out front.”

