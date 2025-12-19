Combatting distracted driving at Maxwell AFB Your browser does not support the audio element.

For the hundreds of Airmen, civilians and families who navigate the streets of Maxwell Air Force Base every day, the commute can feel routine. 42d Air Base Wing safety officials warn that this sense of familiarity can quickly evolve into complacency, putting lives at risk in a matter of moments.



Distracted driving remains a top concern for base leadership, especially during the holiday season when increased traffic and multitasking behind the wheel raise the risk of serious accidents.



“Driving demands our full attention,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luis Apolinario, 42d Security Forces Squadron operations noncommissioned officer in charge. “Inattentive driving could cause accidents, if not something worse, for not only the driver but the other people on the road as well.”



Apolinario noted danger often begins before the engine starts. He urges drivers to prepare maps and music prior to departing. Beyond technology, manual distractions like eating or even driving while fatigued can be just as hazardous.



“The more tired you are, the more your reaction time slows,” Apolinario said. “Depending on how tired you are, it can start getting to the equivalent levels of driving under the influence.”



The 42d ABW Safety Office is also tracking a shift in seasonal hazards. Staff Sgt. John Norris, 42d ABW occupational safety technician, pointed out that even festive displays can potentially draw a driver’s gaze away from the road.



“Try not to become distracted when you see signs and decorations,” Norris said. “We understand people are in a hurry to get home to family, but you’ll get there when you get there. It’s not worth your life.”



Staff Sgt. Brennan Lukas, 42d ABW safety technician, applies risk-management principles and encourages Airmen to plan their routes, check vehicle serviceability and research varying state laws before holiday travel.



The 42d ABW recommends defensive driving remains the best protection, because on roads traveled daily, one moment of distraction can have lasting consequences.



“Remember distracted driving isn’t just risky, it’s preventable,” Apolinario said. “I ask you to stay alert, stay focused and make it home safely.”