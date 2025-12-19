Firework safety in Germany

WIESBADEN, Germany – Fireworks are an expression of celebration that have been holiday traditions used to celebrate the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve for generations. Professional fireworks displays are often joyous happy showcases that draw millions to their spectacular demonstrations of light and color.
However, personnel stationed in the Wiesbaden footprint need to be aware of local policies and regulations regarding the use of personal Fireworks both on and off the installation.
After all, firework celebrations such as those that mark our independence or that ring in the New Year can also bring heightened anxiety for many people and pets, and an increased potential for PTSD triggering events or injury.
Individuals that live on U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden should note that the use of personal fireworks is not allowed.
“For those that reside in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden military family housing communities, the use of fireworks on base, of any kind, is prohibited by AE regulation (Army in Europe and Africa) 600-1, paragraph 28,” said Assistant Fire Chief for Prevention Karin Morrell.
If you reside off post, and before spending a month’s paycheck on your New Year’s Eve celebration, it’s recommended to check with your local German community and state regulations on the use of fireworks.
In Germany, “when can I shoot the first firecrackers?” is a frequently asked question every year. According to the German legal statute § 23 1. SprengV - Einzelnorm (gesetze-im-internet.de), “The use of fireworks is permitted from December 31 to January 1.”
Fireworks displays after January 1 are regulated and requires special permits.
The sale of fireworks is also regulated with most sales being restricted to between December 28 and 31. Some smaller fireworks, such as sparklers, can be purchased year round; it is recommended to check the local regulations of the German community or state in which you live.
Safety considerations when handling fireworks:
When used with common sense and following safe use procedures, fireworks can be a fun way to ring in the New Year. Taking into consideration that others may not have a shared affinity for fireworks, and understanding the dangers they pose when used improperly, can make for a more enjoyable experience for all. For more information, check out the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center’s spotlight on firework safety.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 08:07
|Story ID:
|555210
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firework safety in Germany, by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.