2025 Guam Toys for Tots Campaign

Photo By Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao | U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz pose with staff from the Guam Chamber of Commerce and Armed Forces Committee, to display the toys being donated through the Toys for Tots program at Sagan Mamulan Amko' Ha'ani Elderly Day Care Center, Guam, Dec. 12, 2025. Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 and has grown into a Marine Corps Reserve nationwide program that brings holiday joy to millions of underprivileged children each year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

DEDEDO, GU - There is no doubt that the Toys for Tots operation executed in Guam by Camp Blaz Marines, Sailors, and civilian counterparts is unique and especially meaningful to the population we support. From island hopping, to a complete all-hands installation effort, this 15th Toys for Tots campaign will be concluding its mission by December 23rd, just in time for holiday celebrations.

In collaboration with the Guam Chamber of Commerce, local partners within the CNMI, and our distribution allies: the Salvation Army and the Catholic Social Services, the Toys for Tots mission is successfully being carried out amidst a few setbacks. Officially launching the campaign on November 17th, the team had less than three weeks to plan with local businesses for toy collection, pack crates for CNMI distribution, and finally coordinate to get our Marines across the Marianas to ensure neighboring communities can continue to depend on the Marines of Camp Blaz. The effort behind a toy at Christmas serves as a tangible reminder that every child is deserving of being seen, valued, and uplifted so that they may thrive in the future ahead.

“The purpose of this campaign is to ensure that those less fortunate children of Guam and across the CNMI have their faith and hope restored during the holiday season,” said Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., MCB Camp Blaz commanding officer.

As of today, over 10,000 toys have been collected, over 1,000 toys have been sent to Saipan, Rota, and Tinian, and we are preparing for over 250 miles of air travel.

“This is my second year traveling for the Toys for Tots season to Saipan – I’m excited to see some familiar faces, and hopefully some new ones as well,” said Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley, Combat Photographer, MCB Camp Blaz. “Something as simple as handing out a toy puts into perspective the influence I, and the Marine Corps, have for the communities we serve.”

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with a 78-year history – spreading holiday cheer, hope, and dreams across the nation. Last year the program achieved the impressive goal of meeting the needs of over 13 million children in over 800 communities – and here in the Pacific, your Marines of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz are proud to meet the needs of the community, continuing to empower generations to come.