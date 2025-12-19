Joint Task Force Zia Shield: Honoring History, Cultivating Hope in Española

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – In the heart of northern New Mexico, where the rich tapestry of history intertwines with the present, the New Mexico National Guard's Joint Task Force Zia Shield is making a tangible difference. Deployed to the Española Valley, the Guardsmen are not just patrolling streets; they are building bridges, offering resources, and fostering a renewed sense of security and optimism in a community grappling with modern challenges while holding fast to its deep roots.



Española’s history is etched into its very soil and has thrived as a fertile agricultural hub. Indigenous communities cultivated corn and other staples. The arrival of the railroad in the late 19th and early 20th centuries brought new opportunities and connections to Española.



"The valley has always been about the land," explained Sheila Martin, a docent at the Bond House Museum in Española. "This city was a central stop for travel and distribution of agricultural products which brought jobs, purpose, and income," she said.



Today, however, the tracks that once carried agricultural products, people, and goods are gone, and with their absence new challenges have emerged. The Española Valley has become a transit point for the flow of fentanyl and other drugs, impacting the community profoundly – so much so that in August 2025, Gov. Michelle Lujan declared a state of emergency due to a significant increase in drug trafficking and violent crime in Española.



Amidst these challenges, there are powerful voices of hope. Alejandro Lopez, chief visionary of the mural "Turn the Corner " worked with the Pathways Center and local artists to bring the mural to life. Gabriel Armendariz, a local artist, helped create the vibrant mural. The mural depicts scenes of corn harvesting and traditional historical elements, seamlessly blending them with an optimistic vision for the future – a community returning to its agricultural roots and collective strength.



"It's pretty cool to see that the Guard is out here in the community," Armendariz shared while working on the mural. "It's comforting to see. People on the street feel comfortable and that the Guard is around. We need that sense of security and togetherness."



Armendariz himself has a deep connection to the valley's evolving landscape. He recounted living in a massive encampment behind a building that has now been transformed into a shelter for those in need, highlighting the community's ongoing efforts to address homelessness and provide support.



Guardsmen are actively patrolling the area, responding to dispatches to assist the Española Police Department and providing crucial resources to those in need. Their presence is making a tangible difference.



A manager at the local Walmart, who wished to remain anonymous, noted a remarkable shift: "We typically see four or five violent interactions per week here. In the past three weeks, since the Guard has been present, we've had zero."



"Since JTF Zia Shield arrived, we've seen a significant reduction in street-level crime and an increased sense of safety within our community. Their presence has allowed us to focus our resources more effectively on larger issues and has been an invaluable asset in our efforts to serve Española," said Española Police Detective DwayneEpling.



"Our mission here is about more than just security; it's about being part of the community, offering a helping hand,” said Pfc. Tanya Quintana.



Volunteer members of the New Mexico National Guard are tasked with providing non-law enforcement support in Española to assist local authorities in restoring public safety and enable law enforcement to reallocate resources towards crime suppression activities.



Their presence has been crucial to addressing larger issues and reducing crime.



Joint Task Force Zia Shield embodies the spirit of resilience that has defined Española for centuries. By honoring the past and actively shaping a more secure future, the New Mexico Army and Air National Guard is helping the community "Turn the Corner" toward a brighter, more hopeful tomorrow.

