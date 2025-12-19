Translating Military Experience to Civilian Employment

Transitioning out of uniform and adapting to civilian life can be hard. Some of the reintegration challenges include changes to career and lifestyle, loss of military identity, and need to develop new networks. Whether you are finishing one enlistment or retiring after 20 or more years, it is common to feel uncertain about your future—especially your career. Finding a civilian job isn't always easy. However, employment is important not just for your finances. It can also help your psychological health and overall well-being. Fortunately, the military has given you training and skills that employers want. Also, each military branch has transition assistance programs (https://www.dodtap.mil/). If you already left the service, the Department of Veterans Affairs has additional resources (https://discover.va.gov/transition-programs/transition-assistance-program/) to help. With a little work, and the following tips and resources, you can launch a new career and find a sense of purpose and belonging out of uniform.

Translate Your Experience

The first step to landing a job is managing your transition timeline (https://www.dodtap.mil/dodtap/rest/docs?filename=Managing_Your_Transition_Timeline.pdf) and figuring out how your military experience applies to the civilian workforce. A good place to start is the Department of Labor's Military to Civilian Occupation Translator. This online tool (https://www.careeronestop.org/BusinessCenter/Toolkit/civilian-to-military-translator.aspx) helps figure out what types of jobs are a good match for you.

Once it is time to put together your resume, write a cover letter, or interview, remember to avoid military jargon. Put your military job title, skills, and experiences into terms employers understand. The Department of Labor Military Skills Translator (https://www.onetonline.org/crosswalk/MOC/) can help. If you use terms you learned in the service, a future civilian employer probably won't know their meaning.

Provide a complete picture of your military experience. Describe your:

Use Resources for Veterans in Transition

The most important resource you can leverage is your service-specific transition program (https://www.dodtap.mil/).

These programs can help you go back to school, get a job or start a business.

If you have already left the service, use these resources:

Training and practical job search assistance is important. However, finding a job is just one piece of the puzzle. Recognize that your identity extends beyond your rank and job and begin to explore your interests and passions outside of the military. There is also help if you are struggling to adjust to civilian life. Resources such as Transition Assistance Program and inTransition are available to help service members mentally prepare for the significant lifestyle shift. It can be hard to leave a tight-knit community. Your first job might not give you the same sense of service and higher purpose. But, you don't have to transition alone. If you are struggling, know that reaching out is a sign of strength. The following can help:

inTransition (https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Centers-of-Excellence/Psychological-Health-Center-of-Excellence/inTransition): Free assistance for service members and veterans who need psychological health care.

Vet Centers (https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/) (Department of Veterans Affairs): Around-the-clock assistance for combat veterans.

If you have an emergency call 911. Remember, 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/) provides 24/7, free and confidential support via phone or chat for people in distress, resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. For the Veterans/Military Crisis Line (https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/), dial 988 and press 1 or text 838255. You can also chat online. For OCONUS calling options and online chat accessible from anywhere in the world, visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/military-crisis-line/Link opens in a new window on veteranscrisisline.net.

If you or a loved one need additional support, contact the Psychological Health Resource Center (https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Centers-of-Excellence/Psychological-Health-Center-of-Excellence/Psychological-Health-Resource-Center) 24/7 to confidentially speak with trained health resource consultants. Call 866-966-1020 or use the Live Chat (https://home-c72.niceincontact.com/incontact/chatclient/index.html). You can also see a list of key psychological health resources here (https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/mystep).

Additional Resources:

Sources:

