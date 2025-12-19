Marine Corps Builds Partnerships at Volleyball Coaches Convention

Photo By Cpl. Hana Lathrop | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, an officer procurement officer with the Western...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Hana Lathrop | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, an officer procurement officer with the Western Recruiting Region, center, engages with coaches during the Fit to Win Coaches Luncheon and Workshop at the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association convention in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 18, 2025. The Fit to Win session offered coaches an immersive introduction to Marine Corps training principles and provided coaches with practical tools they can carry back to their programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hana Lathrop) see less | View Image Page

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) connected with volleyball coaches from across the country Dec. 17-21 to share the Marine Corps’ focus on leadership and discipline.

During the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association Annual Convention, the largest gathering of volleyball coaches in the country, MCRC Marines used the opportunity to build relationships with coaches who work closely with student-athletes. Through conversations and events, Marines showed how Marine Corps values align with collegiate athletics and how those values could help develop their students.

“We share many core values like grit, resilience, communication, teamwork, and the ability to overcome adversity, values that naturally connect the journey from a collegiate athlete to a Marine Corps athlete,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Riley Tejcek, a former collegiate athlete.

During the convention approximately 2,800 coaches and volleyball stakeholders, including collegiate, high school, club, youth, and Olympic-level coaches, convened for five days of professional development, awards ceremonies, networking, and competition. Marine leaders and coaches participating in the convention engaged in leadership discussions and exchanged ideas about personal and professional growth that can help both Marines and student-athletes.

“This event was impactful for me as an Officer Selection Officer because it strengthens my relationships with coaches who influence high character, high performing students. It allows, me to educate coaches on Marine officer opportunities and position the Marine Corps as leadership development partner, not just a career option.” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Dominee Curry.

Throughout the convention, Marine leaders spoke with coaches about leadership development, mentorship, and how Marine Corps principles can be applied in their programs and everyday life.

“The Marine Corps is nothing short of leadership and discipline as a whole. I think student athletes need that structure. A lot of people view discipline as a bad thing, but I believe discipline is about structure, and the Marines are a perfect example of that,” said Courtney Willis, head volleyball coach at Dallas Cedar Valley.

During the convention the Marines sponsored The Battles Won Award, which recognizes coaches and athletes who overcome personal challenges through resilience and perseverance.

Shel DeLisle, head women’s volleyball coach at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and Grace McClintock of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, each received The Battles Won Award during events held throughout the convention.

“Partnerships like this, with the Marines, are important because they show players that it’s okay to be driven, to be disciplined, focused, and still a good person,” said DeLisle.

MCRC continues to focus on building relationships with coaches nationwide to support leadership development and encourage young people to reach their full potential on and off the court.