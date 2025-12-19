Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. George Keller, team chief for Civil Affairs Team 242, Army Forces...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. George Keller, team chief for Civil Affairs Team 242, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, receives an award from Hugo Sarceno, left, mayor of Puerto Barrios, on JTF-Bravo’s behalf after partnering to provide vital medical services in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Dec. 14, 2025. The two-day event, held at local schools in Media Luna and Entre Rios, provided approximately $10,000 worth of medication benefitted approximately 560 people in the community, underscoring a strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Guatemala. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by SSG Michael Talbert) see less | View Image Page

CAT 242 and Guatemala Partnered to Provide Medical Care in Puerto Barrios

PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala – Civil Affairs Team 242, assigned to Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, partnered with the Brigada de Infanteria de Marina, Comando Naval del Caribe, Coordinadora Nacional para la Reducción de Desastres, and the municipal government of Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to bring vital medical services and approximately $10,000 worth of medications to underserved communities in Puerto Barrios, Dec. 13-14, 2025.



The two-day event, held at local schools in Media Luna and Entre Rios, benefitted approximately 560 people in the community, underscoring a strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Guatemala.



“It was encouraging to see JTF-Bravo and the U.S. Military Group building such strong partnerships with the Guatemalan military and civilian agencies,” said Maj. George Keller, Civil Affairs Team 242 Team Chief. “Engagements like these truly demonstrate our collective ability to confront medical challenges and support the community,”



The collaboration highlighted a whole-of-government approach, strengthening civil-military cooperation and reinforcing the Guatemalan government’s presence and ability to provide for its citizens.



“Months ago, this team served thousands in Retalhuleu, and through coordinated efforts they are now in Puerto Barrios to support those who face access challenges due to distance or budget,” said Hugo Sarceño, Puerto Barrios mayor. As a municipality, our commitment is to care for our people, and while local funds are limited, the support of the American people—through their contributions—makes it possible for you to receive medicine and quality care today.



Established in 1983, JTF-Bravo supports U.S. military and humanitarian operations, providing critical airlift, medical, logistics, and security assistance to partner nations. The task force functions as U.S. Southern Command’s rapid response element, enhances regional security, promotes stability, and strengthens partnerships through disaster response, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives in support of U.S. Southern Command priorities.