ACC Command Team gets inside look at Davis-Monthan’s innovative warfighting capabilities

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sergeant Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to witness the 355th Wing and the 55th Electronic Combat Group’s contributions to ACC’s objectives, Dec. 16, 2025.



The visit showcased Davis-Monthan’s strategic importance as the base implements Air Force-directed mission changes and delivers innovative solutions to enhance warfighter capabilities.



The command team’s visit included physical training with Airmen from the 68th Rescue Squadron, highlighting the importance of readiness and echoing the Secretary of War's call for a fit force.



"My priority is the current readiness of airplanes, aircrew and human weapon systems,” Spain said. “I ask you to focus relentlessly on what you can control and optimize it. We need to make sure you’re ready today, for whatever tomorrow brings."



A key part of the visit focused the 355th Wing's innovative approach to problem-solving. Demonstrations showcased new capabilities with unmanned aircraft systems, radio communications, and medical virtual reality training.



"The training our Airmen are executing here is exactly what we need across the command to prepare for the high-end fight,” Unterseher said. “General Spain's priority is warfighting excellence, and you are the ones putting that commitment into action and leading Air Combat Command in the right direction."



Later, Spain visited the 55th Electronic Combat Group to observe advancements with the EA-37B Compass Call, an aircraft that brings improved electronic attack capabilities to the Air Force.



"The EA-37B is the right choice right now because we have adversaries that are developing long-range kill chain ecosystems and anti-access area denial capabilities," said Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force commander. "The Compass Call will allow us to do things in the non-kinetic spectrum as well as the electromagnetic spectrum to give us the advantage and not them."



Spain reiterated the importance of the mission set DM brings to the fight and encouraged Airmen and leaders to speak up about potential roadblocks.



"Make no mistake, if a fight comes we are going to fight and we’re going to win,” Spain said. “My job is to make sure that we win fast, we win decisively, and we bring home as many of America’s sons and daughters as possible."

