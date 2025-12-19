Photo By Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland | F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen march before presenting...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland | F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen march before presenting the colors during the singing of the National Anthem at a Colorado Eagles Game in Loveland, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2025. The F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard is responsible for showcasing the highest level of military professionalism through performing at military funeral honors, retirement ceremonies, change of command events, and special high-visibility engagements across a 95,000-square-mile area covering Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland) see less | View Image Page

F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard Performs at a Colorado Eagles Game

LOVELAND, Colo. -- The F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard presented the colors at the beginning of a Colorado Eagles game during the playing of the National Anthem in Loveland, Dec. 20, 2025.

The ceremonial duty of the base honor guard is to perform drill and bear the colors for various events. The match between the Colorado Eagles and Henderson Silver Knights was a chance for guardsmen to represent the Air Force while showcasing the peak of military professionalism and discipline in a location service members are not often seen.

“We go out to these hockey games and out to the community to showcase our greatness, our resiliency, what we train for and give people a wider look on what we do," said F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman. “Maybe even inspire someone else to join the military or do honor guard. You never know who is watching.”

The F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard is a mixture of Airmen from different squadrons and jobs who volunteer to temporarily leave their designated duties to be guardsmen.. If accepted into the base honor guard, the Airmen are subjected to two weeks of intense drill and physical fitness training. Once finished with orientation they are then trained daily in further drill for a six-month tour which can be extended under certain circumstances.

“I wanted to be a multi-capable Airman, to do other things other than just my job, and the honor guard gave me the opportunity,” said Airman 1st Class Dulce Carmono Rivera, F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman. “It was something I always wanted to do, being able to be there for families, funerals, for the base overall, and also to represent the Air Force.”

The F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard performs across the installation for ceremonies and memorials, and in the local community for events and funeral honors. To learn more about the F.E. Warren AFB Honor Guard, please follow this link: https://funatwarren.com/honor-guard