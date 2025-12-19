Naval Support Facility Redzikowo Conducts Change of Command

REDZIKOWO, Poland – Capt. Tim Battles relieved Capt. Jeremy Ewing as commanding officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo during a change of command ceremony, Dec. 22.

Distinguished guests, including members of the U.S. Embassy, Polish Armed Forces, local government and surrounding communities attended the ceremony, underscoring the strong cooperation between the United States and Poland in bolstering regional security.

Under Capt. Ewing’s leadership, NSF Redzikowo passed thirty-seven inspections and assessments, conducted over one hundred key leader engagements with Polish partners and allies, and significantly improved the quality of life for personnel through facility improvements, enhanced services, and expanded support programs.

“Over the past year, I have been humbled by the extraordinary service, sacrifice, and professionalism of the men and women—military and civilian—who comprise this command,” said Ewing. “We stand on the forward edge of ballistic missile defense in Europe. What we do here matters strategically. Every watch stood, every system maintained, every patrol conducted, and every logistic task completed contributes directly to the defense of our NATO allies and the stability of this region.”

In his first address as Commanding Officer, Battles thanked Ewing for his leadership and highlighted his commitment to the NSF Redzikowo team. “I look forward to working alongside each of you as we continue adding to the impressive list of accomplishments you achieved during Captain Ewing’s tenure,” he said.

NSF Redzikowo provides essential support to the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Poland in core mission areas such as safety, security, and quality of life, and works jointly with the Polish Force Protection Battalion to ensure the security and safety of AAMDS Poland.

In conjunction AAMDS in Deveselu, Romania, and U.S. Navy destroyers forward deployed in Naval Station, Rota, Spain, AAMDS Poland expands a defensive capability that protects NATO European territories, populations and forces against ballistic missiles launched from outside the Euro-Atlantic region.

<br> Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.