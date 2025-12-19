(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo Story: New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area; improves guest experience

    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience

    Photo By Scott Sturkol

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience

    Work was completed in October 2025 by contractors to improve the guest experience at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area with the construction of concrete pads for placement of benches, picnic tables, and garbage cans throughout the historic area at Fort McCoy.

    Items to place on the pads were put in place Nov. 20.

    The work was done despite the government shutdown in October because this project was a contracted effort.

    Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW) coordinated the completion of the work with support from the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, and the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office.

    Overall, 14 concrete pads were completed in different sizes throughout the historical area, DPW officials said. Work on the project took approximately two weeks.

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs officials said the project improved numerous areas of the Commemorative Area to allow for more seating and easier maintenance of the grounds.

    For more information about the Commemorative Area, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.list.pao-admin@army.mil.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 00:45
    Story ID: 555084
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area; improves guest experience, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience
    New concrete pads added to Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; improves guest experience

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Army historical area
    Wisconsin
    Army museum improvements

