Combat Logistic Challenge: 18th LRS stays ready

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron recently hosted its first-ever Combat Logistics Challenge, an event designed to test the physical and mental resilience of the Airmen who keep vital missions going at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025.



The 18th LRS is the engine that keeps the Kadena mission running. Day in and day out, this team is responsible for everything from fuel and transportation to supply, vehicle maintenance, and deployment readiness. The CLC tests unit cohesion, logistics proficiency, physical endurance and multi-functional skill sets.



“This was an amazing competition between motivated Airmen, but it wasn't about who's the fastest or the strongest,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Broderick Morris, 18th LRS commander. “It was truly about instilling a warrior mindset - fostering a culture of resilience and pushing our limits. Tough times don't last; tough people do, and that's what we're building here.”



The challenge featured a demanding series of activities, kicking off with a 1.8-mile run, followed by vehicle pushes, tire flips, pallet buildups, simulated Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and size activity location unit time equipment (SALUTE) reporting.



“Competition is good for morale, we’re all up early embracing the suck together – running and yelling out jodies,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Landon Johnson, 18th LRS customer support specialist. “I enjoyed it, and with me being a physical training leader, I believe events like these are a good step towards the future.”



With readiness and physical fitness being some of the U.S. Air Force's top priorities, the CLC directly supports that by helping develop disciplined, fit and resilient Airmen while further preparing them to execute the mission anytime, anywhere.