U.S. Navy and Japan participate in the 18th Annual Joint Drill Your browser does not support the audio element.

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2025) – The 18th iteration of U.S.-Japan Annual Joint Drill, involving the U.S. Navy, government of Japan, and the city of Yokosuka, took place on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 18.



This year’s drill, led by Commander, Submarine Group 7, simulated a medical emergency aboard a nuclear-powered warship, the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). During the drill, the simulated injured Sailor was carried off the ship, transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka for care and testing, and then transferred to Yokosuka Kyosai Hospital for further care.



The drill highlighted the importance medical care holds in U.S. Navy emergency protocols, displayed by the immediate priority of medical treatment for the Sailor.



The purpose of this year’s drill was to demonstrate government of Japan, city of Yokosuka, and U.S. Government senior leadership communication and cooperation during an emergency response situation.



“The Joint Drill provides an important opportunity for the government of Japan, city of Yokosuka and the U.S. Navy to work very closely together to develop and practice planning, coordination, and communication along with joint monitoring protocols,” said Ben Elijah, Naval Area Commander Communication Center program manager.



The exercise served as an opportunity to improve bilateral interoperability and led to continued developments towards refined emergency communications and coordination between participants.



“This will lead to closer cooperation with related organizations and improved monitoring capabilities,” said Kazuhiro Tani, Nuclear Regulation Authority spokesperson. “By conducting such drills, we can confirm the safety of nuclear-powered [ships] and improve transparency.”



The Joint Drill, started in 2007, simulates varying responses to minor events that can occur on U.S. nuclear powered warships. Every year, the U.S. Navy and Japan utilize their combined trainings and lessons learned, refining the operational effective and further aligning the allies’ mutual interest towards the safety and security of the region and its communities.