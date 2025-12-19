Public Service Announcement

December 21, 2025

NORAD INTERCEPTS VIOLATING AIRCRAFT OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION OVER PALM BEACH, FL

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a civilian aircraft after it violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The civilian aircraft violated a TFR airspace at approximately 9:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. NORAD aircraft conducted a headbutt maneuver to gain the civilian pilot’s attention, and the aircraft was safely escorted out of the area.

General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and TFR procedures must be followed.

Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response. The identification and monitoring of aircraft demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace con-trol missions for the United States and Canada.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/.