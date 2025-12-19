CSAF, CMSAF visit 48 FW, highlight mission priorities

Photo By Senior Airman Delanie Brown | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Tech....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Delanie Brown | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Bigelow, 48th Fighter Wing weapons safety manager, during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 19, 2025. This visit offered Airmen across the United States Air Forces in Europe areas of responsibility a first look at the new leadership team and their priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, his wife, Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe, and his wife, Dr. Doniel Wolfe, visited the 48th Fighter Wing Dec. 19.



This visit kicked off a seven-base tour to meet with Airmen around the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility who stand watch 365 days a year.



“We know many of you are away from your families and friends this holiday season, and we wish you well and thank you for what you do,” said Wilsbach.



The CSAF and CMSAF held an all-call to emphasize that in every career field readiness, modernization and innovation all play key roles in flying and fixing to deter any adversary.



It’s the job of every leader in this room, which means every person in this room, to convince those around you that what we do is important,” said Wolfe.



Wilsbach and Wolfe immersed themselves in several of the Liberty Wing’s key mission areas to include weapons, security forces, airfield operations and command post.



The mission briefs and tours demonstrated how the Liberty Wing utilizes the strengths of nearly 7,000 active-duty and British and U.S. civilian personnel across RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell. As the largest U.S. fighter operation in Europe, the wing employs four combat-ready fighter squadrons of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning II aircraft.



During the visit, the Key Support Liaisons also dedicated time to meet with the 48th Medical Group, base community center, child development center and more, reinforcing leadership’s charge to ensure we are taking care of our wingmen left and right.



“What I’d like for you to do,” said Wolfe, “is think about somebody you know that needs some help… and in the next couple of days, go help them.”



Before departing, the CSAF left Liberty Wing Airmen with one final message.



“What we do is hard, and doing hard things together builds strong teams," said Wilsbach. "Everyone in this room is part of a winning team and has a connection to flying and fixing, no matter your job.”