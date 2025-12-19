PMTEC Strengthens Warfighting Capability Through Strategic Industry Engagement

HONOLULU — In a move that underscores the Department of War’s commitment to transforming its relationship with the private sector, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability hosted its quarterly Commercial Industry Day on December 11. The event brought together private sector local and national business representatives for a crucial information exchange, reflecting the U.S. Department of War’s broader industry-engagement strategy to foster agility and accelerate innovation.

The hybrid event was held both virtually and in-person at the newly established Defense Innovation Unit OnRamp Hub Hawaii in Honolulu—a location symbolic of the collaborative ties being forged between the Department of War and the commercial tech sector.

“We have worked hand in hand with the PMTEC team for the last 18 to 24 months to bring these opportunities to reality,” said Larry Jordan, DIU Ecosystem Engagement Lead. “We are partnering with the PMTEC team, INDOPACOM, and industry within the ecosystem both here on island and across the national network.”

The “national network” is an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation across the United States. The DIU operates innovation hubs in Ohio, Kansas, Arizona, Hawaii, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Montana designed to connect stakeholders from government, industry and academia to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced technologies for national defense and security.

PMTEC’s Commercial Industry Days embody the Department of War's modernized acquisition strategy. By engaging with industry early and often, the PMTEC aims to break down barriers for non-traditional defense contractors, shorten the timeline from concept to deployment, and tap into the vibrant commercial innovation ecosystem.

“Engaging with our commercial partners is not just a priority, it's a strategic imperative,” said Brent Parker, PMTEC Commercial Industry Engagement Lead. "These forums allow us to bridge the gap between military requirements and commercial innovation, ensuring we can rapidly identify, integrate, and deploy cutting-edge capabilities directly to the warfighter."

Discussion focused on topics such as coalition interoperability, the development of a data-centric, all-domain environment, and artificial intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence is a top priority for INDOPACOM,” said Mary Ann Swendsen, PMTEC Experimentation Integrator. “We are actively seeking to leverage it not just for administrative efficiency, but for critical warfighting applications, including decision support, game theory, and command and control in degraded environments."

The event was well-received by industry leaders, including Joe Ring, President of El Capitan Consulting LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business on Oahu. Ring praised the event's transparency and actionable insights.

"The biggest take away was the concentrated effort to be as transparent as possible,” said Ring. “It was very detailed information on INDOPACOM's priorities … especially under the new Department of War acquisition transformation strategy that highlights industry has to be a partner if we want to rapidly develop and field new capabilities. It is very clear that INDOPACOM, through the PMTEC team, is aligned with what the Secretary is trying to do."

About PMTEC: Established in 2022, the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability is a transformative enterprise funded and resourced by the United States INDO-PACIFIC Command to enhance joint, combined, and coalition warfighting readiness, posture, and lethality in the INDO-PACIFIC. It has created and is constantly enhancing the largest coalition range system in the world, linking geographically distributed ranges and training areas across the INDO-PACIFIC theater and beyond. PMTEC is a key component of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to homeland defense and a free and open INDO-PACIFIC. PMTEC’s integration of advanced training technologies and its alignment with U.S. National Security Strategy make it a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to maintain regional stability and counter adversarial aggression.