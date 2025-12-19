(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Peruvian FLO receives Air Force Medal

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Jeffress, Air Forces Southern deputy commander, left,...... read more read more

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — Air Forces Southern presented the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal to Peruvian Air Force Col. Jose Samanez, Foreign Liaison Officer, for his dedicated service to AFSOUTH, Dec. 16, 2025.

    “We are truly thankful for all of Col. Samanez’s contributions,” said Col. Henry Jeffress, AFSOUTH deputy commander. “During his time here, he represented the Peruvian Air Force and promoted interoperability between the United States Air Force and our partner nations.”

    Serving at AFSOUTH since March 1, 2024, Samanez played a key role in advancing the State Partnership Program between the Virginia Air National Guard and Peru, strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

    “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the United States Air Force,” said Samanez. “I’m proud to have been part of a team of such dedicated men and women.”

    Jeffress also praised Samanez for his contributions to large-scale multinational exercises, including Exercise Resolute Sentinel.

    Samanez highlighted the professional growth and learning opportunities he experienced as a Foreign Liaison Officer, noting that close teamwork was essential to the success of multinational exercises he supported.
    Jeffress emphasized that successful training events strengthened joint, multinational readiness for the Air Force and U.S. Southern Command, while also helping build lasting international partnerships.

    “We are making sure our partnerships endure,” Jeffress said. “The military relationships we build bring our nations together, help keep future generations safe, and promote peace and democracy.”

    Following his successful tour at AFSOUTH, Samanez will return to Peru where he will assume the position of Secretario General Adjunto at the Secretaría General in Lima, Peru.

