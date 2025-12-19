EHET Convoys Move Combat Power to Camp Herkus Your browser does not support the audio element.

PABRADE TRAINING AREA, Lithuania – U.S. Army Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter convoys are moving more than 70 tracked and wheeled vehicles into Camp Herkus, concentrating American combat power at Lithuania’s Pabrade Training Area Dec. 8-11, 2025.



The movements support Lithuania’s host-nation sustainment package, which commits 240 million euros for new barracks and support facilities. The package seeks to provide for the long-term sustainment of U.S. troops deployed to the European theater.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, equipped with EHETs are hauling armored and support vehicles from staging areas into Camp Herkus and other facilities. 1st. Lt. Colton Terhune, 1st platoon leader Charlie Company, explains that each convoy is the result of detailed planning at multiple levels.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes coordination between my platoon, our battalion and brigade,” Terhune said. “Once higher headquarters decides we can support, we get a warning order and start planning routes, timelines and risk.”





Because EHETs move oversized loads on European roads, each convoy requires close coordination with host-nation authorities.

“For our EHETs to move around in Europe, we have to be escorted by the local government, either the Polish government or the Lithuanian government depending on where we are operating,” Terhune said. “That planning strengthens our relationships with other NATO countries.”

Terhune said the pace of movements in Europe forces his Soldiers to become subject-matter experts.

“We move a lot more equipment out here than we do at home,” he said. “When we go home, this kind of work is much easier for us.”





U.S. Army Spc. Juan Perez, a motor transport operator with 3rd Brigade, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, said operating enhanced heavy equipment transporters requires constant attention to safety, route planning and weather.



“Running these EHETs is serious work,” said Perez. “You have to secure the load safely and know the route and the weather. When we finally roll to our destination and drop a load, it feels good knowing we accomplished the mission.”



Perez and other drivers from the battalion used EHETs to move tracked and wheeled vehicles from staging areas into Camp Herkus during the Dec. 8–11 operation.