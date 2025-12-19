Air Force Drill Team performs for the first time in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar – The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team made their debut performing in the Middle East at the first Doha International Music and Marching Festival in Doha, Qatar, from Dec. 16-20, 2025.

“We invited the Drill Team based on their exceptional performance at the Basel Tattoo 2025 and international reputation,” said Qatar Capt. Sultan A Al Hammadi, music officer at Qatar Ministry of Interior Training Affairs Branch. “We are proud to host the team in the inaugural edition of the Doha Tattoo.”

With an expected attendance of more than 14,000 at the event, the Ambassadors in Blue are representing the U.S. Department of War by showcasing their seven-minute weapon maneuvers performance alongside partner nations from the United Kingdom, Turkey, Jordan, Oman, Kazakhstan and Qatar.

“The Drill Team’s excellence and professionalism align with our vision for elevating this event, and their participation reflects the depth of military and cultural ties between our two nations,” said Hammadi.

In addition to performing at the tattoo, the team will also make an appearance marching in the Qatar National Day Parade on Dec. 18 along the Doha Corniche.

The Drill Team’s presence in Qatar tangibly demonstrates partnership and professionalism, while underscoring the importance of key international partnerships and the Air Force’s commitment to regional cooperation.

“Watching the Drill Team perform here in Qatar will remind our troops exactly why their presence in the Middle East matters,” said Lt. Col. Brandon J. Alford, commander of the USAF Honor Guard. “Every mission they support, just as every performance our Drill Team delivers, projects peace through the professionalism and precision, strengthens diplomatic partnerships, and encourages stability in the region.”

This year also marks the Drill Team’s 75th anniversary. Since its founding in 1950, the Drill Team has represented the highest standards of precision, discipline and dedication, projecting Air Force excellence through performances that inspire audiences across the nation and around the world.