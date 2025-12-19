Zero In: a SWAT story

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC – Everyone has to die – and you never know when that day is going to choose you, were the words said to Matt Wilson on his second day of training as a patrolman before being shot at through the window of his patrol car.



When asked what they want to be when they grow up, most kids would respond something like “an astronaut” or “a rockstar,” but Matt chose a different route. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father.



Growing up in New Jersey during the 1990s, the height of the state’s violent crime rates, Matt was inspired watching his father go to work as a policeman every day, not knowing if he would come home that evening. His fathers’ commitment motivated him to want to protect and serve, which is how he found his way to a Marine Corps recruiting office at the age of 18.



After serving for seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Infantryman, Matt hadn’t done a single combat-oriented deployment, driving him to pursue other ways to serve his country. This is when he took a chance and moved to South Carolina to become a police officer.



Matt knew he wanted to be a part of the Special Weapons and Tactics team after watching the movie SWAT as a kid. After undergoing police academy training and completing his first year as a patrolman, he applied to join the SWAT team for the Summerville Police Department.



SWAT members complete additional qualifications that equip them to respond to high-risk situations beyond the capabilities of regular patrol officers. They must complete additional physical fitness requirements, as well as intensive close-quarters battle, tactical firearm handling and hostage rescue training.



“My biggest thing on the job is I need to stay completely focused because I don't know what's going to be on the other side of that door when responding,” Matt said. “There's been situations where we've been in the middle of a breach, and we've taken rounds through the wall.”



When faced with life threatening circumstances, Matt relies on his training to make it out of a dangerous situation.



“Every day I go into work I could be put into a life-or-death situation,” Matt said. “I’ve had to call my mom and dad before and tell them, ‘Hey, I just got shot at.’ It’s moments like these that make you realize how important it is to stay focused, so they never get that call from someone else.”

Looking ahead, Matt aspires to become an entry lead for his SWAT team. Serving as the front man, responsible for the lives of his team members, while ensuring safe and efficient coordination of his team when entering and clearing structures. He is also focused on pursuing a role in Summerville’s Street Intelligence Unit, leaving behind a legacy of his own.



“To protect and serve” is the motto of the Summerville Police Department—a motto that Matt fully embodies. Carrying on the legacy his father left before him, Matt strives to put others first, being of service to those in need and protect the citizens around him.



