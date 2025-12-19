Photo By Greg Wilson | Row of earth covered magazines at an ammunition supply point at Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Greg Wilson | Row of earth covered magazines at an ammunition supply point at Logistics Readiness Center Benning, Fort Benning, Georgia. Ammunition supply points are a distribution point for ammunition and provide a controlled location where ammunition can be safely stored, managed, and issued to operational units. (Photo by Russell Ledford, 406th Army Field Support Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Ammunition Supply Points: Where the fight begins

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Before a Soldier hits the battlefield, one truth stands firm: without ammunition, the fight can’t begin.



The U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s mission is to ensure Soldiers have everything they need, when and where they need it, and that includes ammunition. ASC is the Army’s “logistics backbone,” keeping units fueled, armed, and ready to fight or respond at a moment’s notice. Ammunition supply points are one of the most tangible ways that support is delivered.



“ASPs are a vital part of enabling Army readiness by providing ammunition support to the Soldier for tactical exercises or combat,” says Nick Castillo, a retired Soldier who now works in ASC headquarters’ Supply Chain Operations Directorate.



The importance of ammunition can’t be underestimated, says Castillo. “In an earlier U.S. Army field manual, a quote is used that says, ‘A Soldier can survive on the battlefield for months without mail, weeks without food, days without water, minutes without air, but not one second without ammo!’”



ASPs serve as the bridge between the Army’s big, strategic ammunition stockpiles and the Soldiers on the ground. Ammunition flows from factories or depots to theater-level storage, then down to ASPs, which are positioned closer to the fight or training areas. From there, it’s broken down into the right types and quantities for each mission and pushed forward to units around the globe. Whether they’re training, stationed in strategic locations, or in actual combat situations, Soldiers, directly or indirectly, get their ammunition through ASPs.



Castillo helps coordinate efforts between his counterparts at ASC’s Army Field Support Brigades in the U.S. AFSBs are located at key locations in the U.S. and around the globe. ASC maintains 37 ASPs, of which 33 are in the continental U.S., two in Alaska, and two in Hawaii.



Castillo says the core purposes of ASPs are to store and maintain ammunition, following strict safety and security measures. They maintain accountability for every round, and make sure there are no supply delays. In this way, ASPs are a vital part of Soldier readiness. They are the last major logistics hub in the ammunition distribution network before munitions reach the front line, making them a critical enabler of ASC’s promise to deliver the right materiel, in the right condition, at the right time, anywhere in the world.



“ASPs are the Army’s ammunition lifeline, and without them, the Army’s ability to fight, train, and win would be crippled,” says Castillo.



At the headquarters level, ASC enforces Department of the Army G-4 (Logistics), through ASC’s parent command, Army Materiel Command, which ensures Soldiers have everything they need for training and combat. Ammunition is just one of the Soldier’s needs that ASC addresses. In doing so, ASC oversees supply activities, policies and procedures, conducts assessments on overall ASP performance, provides oversight of quality assurance requirements, and assists subordinate AFSBs by advising and recommending more efficient and effective procedures for Class V operations.



Class V covers ammunition of all types, including bullets, bombs, explosives, mines, fuses, detonators, pyrotechnics, missiles, rockets, propellants, and associated items.



While ASPs are most closely associated with Army operations, their impact extends far beyond a single branch. ASPs routinely support joint training exercises and operations involving the Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force. Whether it’s Marines conducting live-fire ranges, or Air Force and Navy security forces training with small arms, ASPs ensure that every service has the munitions needed to execute its mission.



This joint support underscores the ASPs’ role as more than just Army logistics hubs – they are national defense enablers. By standardizing accountability, safety procedures, and inventory management across services, ASPs strengthen interoperability. They work under a uniform set of rules, with common protocols for handling, safety, and distribution.

Logistics Management Specialist David Spatzier is stationed at the 407th AFSB, located at Fort Hood, Texas. The 407th manages 10 ASPs at its battalions, which are smaller units at various locations under its area of responsibility.



“ASPs play a huge role in keeping all branches of the U.S. military ready for any mission,” says Spatzier. “ASPs take the logistics load off individual units by handling inventory, keeping everything safe and secure, and making sure we’re following all the rules when it comes to explosives.

“They help tighten up security, cut down on waste, and make it easier for different units to work together thanks to standardized processes,” he adds.



ASPs also handle “blank” ammunition used in training or in ceremonies. During a change of command ceremony, for instance, there is often a cannon salute, with the cannons firing blank ammunition. Whether it’s blank ammunition or live, however, safety is paramount.



Both Castillo and Spatzier emphasize that working at an ASP means being surrounded by explosives and hazardous materials, which makes safety not just important, but non-negotiable. The Army enforces rigorous, standardized protocols to safeguard personnel, equipment, and the environment.



Key safety measures include strict adherence to careful handling and transport procedures, controlled worksite operations, and continuous monitoring of environmental and weather conditions. Emergency preparedness is also a cornerstone of ASP operations. Ultimately, ASP safety is built on discipline, thorough training, and vigilance because when the stakes are life and death, there’s no room for compromise.



ASPs embody the Army Sustainment Command’s mission of readiness. They ensure that no matter where Soldiers serve in training—in combat, or alongside joint partners—ammunition and support arrive without fail. In the end, ASPs are more than storage sites: they are the guarantee that when the nation calls, its forces are prepared to fight and win.