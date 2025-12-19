Boots on the Ground: The 97th Communications Squadron Creates Powerful Connections Across Base

The series of hands-on immersion tours continue for the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW), this time with the 97th Communications Squadron (CS) on Dec. 18, 2025, gaining a direct understanding of how the 97th CS operates the installation with network security and vital communications.

“The Communications Squadron is the central nervous system of any U.S. Air Force installation,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dane Jansson, 97th Communications Squadron commander. “The 97th Communications Squadron remains laser-focused on acquisitions of new technologies and specialized training to anticipate rapidly evolving aspects of the cyberspace domain.”

The immersion tour began at the Communications Focal Point (CFP) office, the primary customer service hub that offers essential IT support to base personnel. As U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Erwin, 97th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, engaged with 97th CS leaders, it was evident the specialists in the CFP were experts at managing help desk requests and troubleshooting problems, a crucial role for mission success at the 97th AMW.

Kind and Erwin proceeded to connect with those working in the Cybersecurity Office, gaining insight into their essential duty safeguarding Altus Air Force Base’s network, systems, and data, thereby directly supporting the 97th CS vision of “Providing Cyber Defense and Advanced Capabilities to America’s Warfighters.”

The next stop on the hands-on immersion tour was the Radio Office, where the two observed how the team maintains the base’s critical radio communications systems, handling everything from installation, configuration and repair of radios and related equipment to the management of radio frequencies, ensuring reliable and secure communication channels for security forces, emergency responders, and airfield operations.

Continuing the tour, the command team took the opportunity to learn about the inner-workings and responsibilities of the Network Control Center (NCC). Staffed 24/7, they witnessed first-hand how the NCC monitors, manages, and troubleshoots the base’s network and communication systems.

The day came to an end with Kind and Erwin engaging in a War Drive Demonstration. This training exercise simulates real-world scenarios, showcasing the 97th CS’s ability to quickly establish and operationalize communication systems, cybersecurity, and networks in a new or challenging environment. Not only does this exercise highlight the 97th CS readiness to provide secure, reliable communication support for mission success, but it ultimately exemplifies the 97th CS commitment to their mission, “Deliver Communication Capabilities and Customer Support, Enabling Mobility Aircrew Training, and Enhancing Global Reach.”

"I am continually impressed by the dedication and technical expertise of our Airmen in the 97th Communications Squadron," said Kind. "Their commitment to providing secure and reliable communications ensures that every member of this base can focus on the mission, confident in the knowledge that they are connected and supported.”