Military Service Builds Career Readiness

As questions about career readiness face today’s college graduates, some students are finding their edge through serving their country. Service in the National Guard comes in many different forms, with many skills transferring to the civilian world.

Airman 1st Class Isis Edwards is originally from Manchester, Connecticut, and is a drill status Guardsman at the Vermont Air National Guard. She joined the VTANG in 2023 at the age of 19 and is currently working in the Judge Advocate General's office, providing legal assistance for her fellow Airmen.

While serving, Edwards is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Studies in War and Peace at Norwich University, with hopes of pursuing a career in law.

“I’ve always wanted to join the military ever since I was 10, so Studies in War and Peace seemed like the right direction for my goals,” she said.

Edwards enlisted during her sophomore year at Norwich and said that the educational benefits provided by the Air National Guard were too good to turn down. One benefit that she mentioned in particular was the Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefits Program, which covers the dollar amount for in-state state-school tuition.

She was also able to complete her prerequisite military training in alignment with the best fit schedule for her college progression.

“I was able to do split training,” she said. “I left the spring of my sophomore year at Norwich to do basic training, and then left the following spring to complete technical school.”

In return for her training in the Air National Guard, Edwards has been awarded 28 college credits, which she is using towards completing her bachelor’s degree.

So far in her military career, Edwards has had the opportunity to travel and train in many states around the U.S. She has traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for basic training, Montgomery, Alabama, for technical training, and McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey for on-the-job training.

“I loved traveling to each place,” she said. “I think it was a great experience and consider it a highlight of my time with the Air Force so far.”

The education she has received at Norwich has also been very useful for her as she progresses in her military career.

“I’m taught by veterans and retired military employees, so I get to hear their own personal experiences within the field,” she said. “On top of that, I'm able to think more strategically and understand what goes into military strategy. I also do a lot of reading and writing, which has been useful for my work in the JAG office.”

As Edwards finishes her last year at Norwich, she said that the experience she’s gained in the military has given her a big leg up as she looks to go to law school and possibly commission as a JAG.

In the United States Air Force, JAGs are military attorneys who provide full-spectrum legal support, acting as prosecutors, defence counsel, advisors on operations/international law, and handling claims, contracts, cyber law, and personnel issues, ensuring the Air Force mission is completed legally and ethically.

“Part of my training has been to work at an active duty base and help at their legal office,” she said. “While I haven't actually been to trial, I've done hands-on legal work, like prepping for trials, which is still more hands-on experience that students my age typically don't ever get to do.”

Young Guardsmen like Edwards are benefiting from both the monetary and non-monetary advantages of military service, entering the civilian workforce as more prepared and confident professionals.

Her story reflects a growing conversation about career readiness among young adults. According to a recent Yahoo Finance poll, “Almost half of graduates feel unprepared for the workforce. Meanwhile, 56% of those graduates cited the lack of job-specific skills as the top skillset they didn't obtain in college but felt like they needed.”

When asked about balancing both her service commitment and school schedule, she said it has been very flexible for her schooling. She said her supervisors have been great with letting her reschedule drills if she needs to attend school events or activities.

“I think the Guard is a great opportunity for those who want more hands-on experience in a certain career field, especially if they want a leg up when applying to future jobs,” she said.

As Edwards moves closer to graduation, her experience shows that for some students, the path to preparedness runs through service. In the VTANG, she has found both purpose and a professional edge that will carry forward into her future career.