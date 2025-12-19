Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Soldiers stand guard along the perimeter of the World...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Soldiers stand guard along the perimeter of the World Trade Center on Sept. 16, 2001 following the attacks conducted by terrorist and the destruction of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Over 12,000 New York National Guard and militia members were mobilized and served during the response to the attacks. see less | View Image Page

NY National Guard members who responded to 9/11 attacks are eligible to file notice of potential claim for disability benefits

LATHAM, New York --Members of the New York National Guard who served on State Active Duty in New York City following the destruction of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, can now register for the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs World Trade Center Benefits Program with information provided online.



This state-funded pension benefit is designed to compensate Guard members who developed a 9/11 related illness since the attacks that day on Sept. 11, 2001.



The extension of a pension benefit to 9/11 responders suffering from qualified health conditions was approved by the legislature and added to New York State Military Law in 2023.



Survivors of Guard personnel who die as a result of a 9/11-related condition may also be be eligible for benefits.



These benefits also apply to members of the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard --the state's two state defense forces-- who responded to the attacks.



Registering preserves your right to file a claim in the future and waives no legal rights. A service member does not have to be sick to apply.



The deadline for filing this application is Sept. 11, 2026.



Instructions and documents required to file for this benefit, or to submit the application of notice, can be found online at https://dmna.ny.gov/911/.



More than 12,000 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia, and the New York Guard were part of the state response to the attacks between Sept. 11, 2001, and Sept. 11, 2002.



Service members who were on State Active Duty and involved in rescue, recovery or cleanup operations at the World Trade Center site, or in what is termed the New York City Exposure Zone, between those two dates, are eligible to apply to the program.



Current and former members of the National Guard, Naval Militia and New York Guard, who responded to the 9/11 attacks, who are ill, are potentially eligible for benefits.



The maximum benefit is three-quarters of the annual State Active Duty pay the individual is authorized to receive by law.



The 2023 law provides a presumption that, if an individual becomes permanently disabled due to certain conditions and unable to perform their job, they can claim the condition was the result of participation in the events of September 11 and after, unless it can be proven the condition was the result of other factors.



Qualifying conditions for this presumption include:



Upper respiratory tract (rhinitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis, vocal cord disease, upper airway hyper-reactivity and tracheobronchitis, or a combination of such conditions).



Lower respiratory tract (bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, reactive airway dysfunction syndrome and various forms of pneumonitis - hypersensitivity, granulomatous, or eosinophilic).



Gastroesophageal tract (esophagitis and reflux disease).



Psychological (post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, or any combination of these conditions).



Skin (conjunctivitis, contact dermatitis or burns, infectious, irritant, allergic, idiopathic or non-specific in nature, caused by exposure or aggravated by exposure); and



New onset diseases (resulting from exposure as such diseases may occur in the future including cancer, asbestos-related diseases, heavy metal poisoning, musculoskeletal disease and chronic psychological diseases).