From Recovery to Readiness

When Dawn Ho raised her right hand and joined the Kansas Army National Guard in 2002, she was motivated by a simple idea: service. More than 20 years later, that motivation has matured into responsibility for others, resilience through adversity, and a renewed sense of purpose shaped by injury and recovery. Now an Information Technology Specialist with Irwin Army Community Hospital's Information Management Division, Master Sgt. Ho has been selected to attend the Sergeants Major Academy in August 2026. It’s an achievement that reflects not only professional excellence but perseverance through one of the most challenging periods of her career. Master Sgt. Ho's trajectory took an unexpected turn in 2022 while deployed to Kuwait. During a recreational softball game, she tore a key ligament and meniscus in her right knee. What seemed like a minor sprain to her at the time turned into something serious. She would need surgery. So she was assigned to the Fort Riley Soldier Recovery Unit. "I was told I would likely be separated," Master Sgt. Ho said. "While I could accept leaving the Army eventually, I did not want to leave due to a medical issue. It felt like a personal failure." While her fellow deployed Soldiers returned home and continued their military missions, Master Sgt. Ho found herself persisting in the SRU. It was a transition that left her feeling isolated. "I felt left out from my unit," she said. "To me, this felt like a flaw in my professional Army career. I was no longer deployable or mission-ready, and I felt weak and embarrassed, as though I had been labeled as 'broken.'" Having always been physically fit, adjusting to a permanent profile was difficult. There were few scheduled training opportunities, and the work she performed felt disconnected from the Army mission she had dedicated two decades to serving. "At that moment, it felt like my career had stopped, and I felt separated from the Army," she said. "Those negative feelings did not fade over time; instead, they became stronger the longer I remained in the SRU." At her lowest points, Master Sgt. Ho wondered whether she had failed herself and the organization she had served. What shifted her perspective wasn't a single moment of clarity, it was the cumulative weight of people who refused to let her feel forgotten. Leadership from Kansas National Guard headquarters and G-1 staff from Topeka made regular visits to Soldiers assigned to the SRU, ensuring they stayed connected with their units and checking on their well-being. Senior leaders she had served with during previous deployments sent personal messages and visited, reminding her that she was still valued and respected. "That level of care made a meaningful difference," Master Sgt. Ho said. The SRU staff also provided consistent support through adaptive reconditioning programs, exercise events, and opportunities for jobs, internships, and volunteer work. All of these programs gave her a renewed sense of purpose during an uncertain time. Throughout her recovery, Master Sgt. Ho refused to remain idle. Encouraged by SRU staff, she enrolled in IT coursework through Signal University, earned her CompTIA Security+ certification, and volunteered with IACH's Information Management Division for six months. That volunteer experience became a turning point. "I had always worked in human resources as a 42A for approximately 22 years," she said. "I didn't dislike my job, but I wanted to explore something new while I still had the opportunity. The world is large, and there are many meaningful paths to pursue." Master Sgt. Ho attended the 25B (Information Technology Specialist) course for only a couple of months and had limited hands-on experience when she began volunteering. But what she found at IMD was more than technical training, she found a team willing to invest in her future. "My supervisor, Osttis, offered to train me on everything he knows and continues to do so," Ho said. "Staff members from different sections teach and mentor me every day. That level of mentorship and trust helped me realize that I could learn, grow, and succeed in this role." Osttis L. Smith is the Chief of IMD Customer Support at Irwin Army Community Hospital. When a civilian IT position opened within IMD, Master Sgt. Ho was hired and so she transitioned from patient to employee in the same hospital that had supported her recovery. Today, she supports hospital staff and Soldiers not only by troubleshooting computers and medical equipment, but by building relationships and offering encouragement informed by her own journey through recovery. "I am deeply grateful to the Soldiers, staff, and civilians who helped me along my journey," she said. "My role has changed, and now I strive to support others not only through technical assistance but also by building relationships and offering personal support when needed. Helping others comes in many forms." In November, Master Sgt. Ho received an email announcing her selection to the Sergeants Major Academy. She had to read it several times to confirm it was real. "At first, I noticed the email mentioned eight primary selectees and four alternates, and when I saw my name at the end of the distribution list, I felt a bit concerned," Ho recalled. "Shortly after, another email clarified who was on the primary list, and I saw my name there. That's when I finally felt relieved and proud. It was a very affirming moment." For Master Sgt. Ho, the selection represents both an honor and a challenge. The 18-month program is academically demanding, and she is candid about her concerns regarding language barriers and academics but also clear about her resolve. "This opportunity is not easily earned," she said. "I know it will be challenging but I am ready." As a future sergeant major, she plans to lead with a lesson learned directly from her recovery: the power of being seen. "During my recovery, the moments that mattered most were when leaders took the time to check in, listen, and truly see the Soldiers," Ho said. "As a sergeant major, I plan to do the same. To be visible, approachable, and engaged. I believe that timely support and genuine care can make a lasting difference in a Soldier's confidence, recovery, and readiness."