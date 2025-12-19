Eighteenth Air Force reorganizes, focuses on continued Global Reach Your browser does not support the audio element.

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Il. -- As Air Mobility Command realigns its numbered air force structure with the activation of Twenty-First Air Force, Eighteenth Air Force is adapting to the changes while maintaining its commitment to providing rapid global mobility.



The realignment signed Sept. 2, by the Secretary of the Air Force and effective Sept. 5, shifts some of 18th AF’s subordinate units to the newly formed 21st AF with the goal to streamline command and control, improve operational efficiency, and better support the Air Force’s Force Generation model.



“The vision is simple,” said Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander. “Take 18th AF, which is about 30,000 strong and the Expeditionary Center about 11,000 strong and bring those to about even. Put flying operations in both Numbered Air Forces, put the global air mobility support system in both NAFs, and bring unity of command at the numbered air force for the installations, so there is clear prioritization of what needs to be done.”



As part of the realignment, the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing and the 627th Air Base Group were reassigned to 18th AF. The 21st AF gained the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the 19th Airlift Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 436th Airlift Wing and the 437th Airlift Wing. These changes will not impact the day-to-day operations of most airmen.



The realignment aims to address imbalances in scope and span of control at the Numbered Air Force level, as identified by an internal AMC evaluation. By reassigning subordinate units, the command hopes to achieve a more effective posture, diversify mission sets, and better equip airmen to support national strategic objectives.



"This realignment presents an opportunity for 18th AF to refine its focus and enhance its ability to execute its core mission of projecting and sustaining airpower worldwide," said Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th AF commander. “Our dedication to our Airmen and mission will not change. Advancing force and installation warfighting readiness, developing ready airmen and families, and preparing the force to win, will remain the foundation upon which we operate.”



18 AF will continue to provide command and control for a wide range of mobility missions, including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, airlift operations, and air mobility operations.