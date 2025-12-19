Photo By Shelby West | Capt. Lawrence Brandon, Commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Industrial Operations, was...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Capt. Lawrence Brandon, Commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Industrial Operations, was the keynote speaker during the 2025 Apprentice Graduation Dec. 17. “Class of 2025, as you embark on this next chapter, remember the lessons you have learned, the friendships you have forged, and the legacy you now carry,” he said. “You are not just employees of Norfolk Naval Shipyard; you are guardians of our nation's security. Embrace the challenges ahead, and never forget the vital role you play in protecting our freedom. I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion and make a significant contribution to this shipyard, our Navy, and our nation.” see less | View Image Page

A Legacy of Craftsmanship: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Newest Journeymen During the 2025 Apprentice Graduation

Friends and family gathered in Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall theater Dec. 17 to celebrate the 88 graduates who turned their tassels to signify becoming journeymen during the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) 2025 Apprentice Graduation.



The graduates, representing 21 trades across the shipyard, have completed a four-year training program combining academics, trade theory, and on-the-job experience, and are now promoted to journeymen within their respective trades.



“For over a century, since its official establishment in 1913, this program has been the lifeblood of this shipyard, transforming individuals from all walks of life into skilled artisans and leaders,” said Capt. Lawrence Brandon, Commander, NNSY Industrial Operations, during his remarks to graduates “Think about that: high school dropouts standing shoulder-to-shoulder with college graduates, teenagers learning alongside military retirees, men and women of every background, all united by a common goal mastering the skills vital to keeping our Navy's ships sailing strong. For those of you who have overcome the challenges, persevered through demanding training, and dedicated yourselves to mastering your craft, congratulations! You have earned this moment.”



Brandon pointed out this year’s graduates are becoming journeymen at a significant time for the Navy. “We live in a complex and challenging world,” he said. “Our nation faces evolving threats, and the need for a strong and capable Navy is greater than ever. Your work directly contributes to the readiness of that Navy. Every weld you perfect, every pipe you fit, every engine you maintain, ensures that our ships can sail, can defend, and can protect our nation's interests around the globe. The apprenticeship program has not only equipped you with technical skills to succeed but has also instilled in you the values of leadership, teamwork, and continuous learning. Never stop learning, never stop seeking new challenges, and never underestimate the power of your influence.”



This year’s class valedictorian, Trevor Temple, a Shop 71 Preservation Mechanic and Nansemond River High School graduate, finished the NNSY Apprentice Program with a 3.963 GPA, which also earned him an early promotion.



“When I started this program four years ago, I knew it would be challenging. What I didn’t know was just how much it would shape the way I think, work, and lead,” said Temple. “My trade is preservation but today represents more than just one trade. It represents every person in this graduating class, from machinists to electricians, welders to pipefitters, and every specialty in-between. Each of us has put in years of hard work and dedication to reach this point. The apprenticeship program is not easy. We’ve all had long days, tight deadlines, and moments where things didn’t go as planned. But every challenge taught us something valuable – not just about our trades, but about perseverance, patience, and pride in what we do.”



He continued, “What makes this program special isn’t just work, it’s the people. It’s the coworkers who had your back when the job got tough, the instructors who pushed you to do better, and the mentors who took the time to teach you what couldn’t be found in a textbook. That’s what builds real experience – learning from those who came before us and paving the way for those who come next.”



This year marked the 112th anniversary of NNSY’s Apprentice Program, one of the most historic and honored apprentice programs in the nation. The program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA), as a 21st Century Registered Apprenticeship Trailblazer and Innovator.



“Class of 2025, as you embark on this next chapter, remember the lessons you have learned, the friendships you have forged, and the legacy you now carry,” said Brandon. “You are not just employees of Norfolk Naval Shipyard; you are guardians of our nation's security. Embrace the challenges ahead, and never forget the vital role you play in protecting our freedom. I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion and make a significant contribution to this shipyard, our Navy, and our nation.”