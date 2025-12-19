Fort Indiantown Gap collects food for needy

Photo By Brad Rhen | Members of the Fort Indiantown Gap police department and Fort Indiantown Gap Employees...... read more read more Photo By Brad Rhen | Members of the Fort Indiantown Gap police department and Fort Indiantown Gap Employees Association pose pose with some of the food that was collected during a food drive Dec. 9, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. More than 6,000 food items were collected that will be donated to area food banks to help those in need. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Fort Indiantown Gap community recently collected more than 6,000 food items that will be donated to area food banks to help those in need.

A total of 6,055 non-perishable food items were collected that will be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Military Share Program.

Anything that does not get distributed by the CPFB will be donated to the Jonestown Outreach Food Pantry.

The food was donated during the Fort Indiantown Gap Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the Fort Indiantown Gap police department’s Cram-a-Cruiser campaign, and the Fort Indiantown Gap Employee Association’s door decorating contest.

“I’m so proud of the Soldiers, police officers and civilian employees at Fort Indiantown Gap who helped collect this food,” said Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander. “We have so many caring and generous people here, and it’s an honor to work alongside them. Hopefully, this food will help make the holiday season a little brighter for those who need it.”

During the Cram-a-Cruiser campaign, police officers parked a cruiser at several locations over the course of two weeks, including the Fort Indiantown Gap Community Club, the Lickdale Veterans Outreach Center and BG’s Value Market in Jonestown, Pa. Community members were then invited to cram the cruisers with food items.

“It’s been an honor to be involved with this food drive,” said Fort Indiantown Gap police Chief Devan Kramer. “It would not have been successful without the generosity of so many people here at Fort Indiantown Gap and in the surrounding community. Being so close to the holidays makes it even more special. Hopefully, we can help make someone’s Christmas a little merrier.”

For the door decorating contest, offices and organizations that wanted to participate were required to donate at least five food items.

The Military Share Program provides food items to service members, veterans and their families.