Over 45,00 Trainees Return to their Hometowns for the Holidays

The U.S. Army's greatest asset is our people, and, unlike other services, the Army will pause all training for its annual Holiday Block Leave this holiday season. Throughout the next 72 hours, roughly 45,000 U.S. Army Trainees will take to the air and roads this holiday season as the Army kicks off its annual holiday exodus period.

Holiday Block Leave (HBL) is a unique pause in their Initial Entry Training (IET) pipeline during which, from December 20th through January 3rd, Trainees can return home to their loved ones and share their Army story before completing their transformation into a U.S. Army Soldier.

While the training pause allows Trainees an opportunity to reconnect with their local communities, it also enables our cadre and drill sergeants the opportunity to take a knee and recharge from their no-fail mission.

![]()“HBL allows our newest members of the Army the opportunity to return to their local communities, share their Army story, and celebrate the holidays with their loved ones”, said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. “The training base is critical to building and maintaining Army readiness, requiring tough and demanding dedication from our exceptional Drill Sergeants and Cadre nearly year-round. This is the one time they too can throttle back and enjoy a well-deserved break, with those who are most important to them”.

During HBL, roughly 45,000 Trainees across 21 IET sites will be moving through airports, trains, and bus stations as they return to their hometowns. This opportunity empowers the newest members of the armed forces to share their Army story and reconnect with their local communities.

“This is a special time for everyone. We look forward to having our training population travel home, safely, and share their Army stories”, said Brig. Gen. Jennifer Walkawicz, ![]()Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. “Throughout this period, we encourage all of our Soldiers to remember the Army Values they’ve learned during training and look forward to their safe return”.

This break in their training provides an opportunity for all Trainees to share their Army story with their local community.

“Every individual has a unique story to tell on why they raised their right hand to serve their country”, said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy. “Whether you’re a currently serving Soldier, Trainee, or a retiree, it's our obligation to tell our stories and encourage our next generation of citizens to serve in the world’s premier land-based fighting force”.

