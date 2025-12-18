100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savion Watson, right, 100th Communications Squadron agile...... read more read more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savion Watson, right, 100th Communications Squadron agile combat employment technician, RAF Mildenhall, uses a handheld radio to help a Year-1 child interact with Santa at Great Heath Academy in Mildenhall, Suffolk, Dec. 10, 2025. Three Team Mildenhall members spent time with 47 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays.