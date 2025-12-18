Three Team Mildenhall members spent time with 47 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays at Great Heath Academy, Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Dec. 10, 2025. RAF Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local community to strengthen partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 05:26
|Story ID:
|554914
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.