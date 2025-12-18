(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’

    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savion Watson, right, 100th Communications Squadron agile...... read more read more

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.11.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Three Team Mildenhall members spent time with 47 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays at Great Heath Academy, Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Dec. 10, 2025. RAF Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local community to strengthen partnerships.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 05:26
    Story ID: 554914
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’
    100th CS Airmen provide festive cheer to local school children via ‘Radio Santa’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Communications Squadron
    Radio Santa
    Great Heath Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version