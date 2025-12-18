Netzaberg Middle School Principal selected as DoDEA Europe Principal of the Year 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrates its first Department of Defense Education Activity Principal of the Year, Europe District: Dr. Darnell Dean, principal of Netzaberg Middle School.



Each year, every DoDEA region selects one outstanding Principal to be honored as Principal of the Year for their region.



Dean is the first principal from the garrison to be named Europe Principal of the Year since the program began in 2017. She is also the first principal to be named out of the new Europe East District since their restructuring in 2024.



“Dr. Dean absolutely deserves this award,” said Heather Ramaglia, Community Superintendent Europe East District. “Dr. Dean has done a tremendous job of building culture and climate at Netzaberg Middle School. She is one of the hardest-working principals I have worked with and is constantly looking for how to better the experience for students in her school.



“She’s a servant leader and someone that works to distribute leadership in her building and develop agency in students,” Ramaglia continued. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work she has done.”



The DoDEA Principal of the Year program honors exceptional principals who provide high-quality learning environments and contribute significantly to the education profession.



“Dr. Dean’s recognition is a testament to the exceptional educators who serve our community and the vital role they play in shaping the lives of our students,” said Col. Stephen Flanagan, USAG Bavaria commander. “I am incredibly proud to know that the Families of our warfighters are supported by dedicated and inspiring educators here in Bavaria.”



Honorees are recognized for setting high standards in instruction, student achievement, and school climate.



“What motivates me is knowing that our school can be a stable, welcoming place for students and Families during times of change,” Dean said.



Dean acknowledges that military-connected students bring incredible resilience, adaptability, and diverse experiences to her school. But they also face unique challenges, such as frequent moves and parental deployments.



“Serving in an overseas location comes with unique challenges, frequent student and staff transitions, cultural adjustments, and being far from extended Family and familiar support systems,” Dean said. “We overcome these challenges by building strong relationships, maintaining open communication, and fostering a sense of belonging for everyone who walks through our doors.”



Dean explained that these factors shape her leadership by reinforcing the importance of consistency, compassion, and high expectations. Her goal is to ensure every student feels supported academically, socially and emotionally, while also being challenged to reach their full potential.



While she is extremely honored to have received this award, she emphasized that it is a team effort.



“This recognition belongs to our entire school community,” said Dean. “To me, this award reflects the collective efforts of our entire school community our dedicated faculty and staff, supportive Families, and most of all our amazing students at Netzaberg Middle School. I am proud to work alongside such an exceptional team every day.”