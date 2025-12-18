Reaching the Community Through Medical Assistance Your browser does not support the audio element.

KOROR, Palau — The Civic Action Teams (CAT) were requested in 1969 by the government of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands for a CAT to provide assistance in Palau.

“The whole purpose of the Civic Action Team and why the program exists all has to do with the treaty that the United States has with the Republic of Palau,” said Capt. Jon Furlong, the officer in charge of Civic Action Team Palau 84-10. “As part of that treaty the United States agreed to provide the Republic of Palau a Civic Action Team which would aid in the special developmental needs of Palau.”

The Civic Action Team Palau is designed to provide community support through their six mission sets: trades apprenticeships, medical action, community outreach, community construction, camp maintenance, and World War II monument maintenance.

From a young age, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kaite Neumayer always knew she wanted to become a doctor. Her decision to pursue an Army-based residency enabled her to fulfill her dream of becoming a pediatrician, setting the stage for her current work in Palau.

With the intent of broadening her horizons, Neumayer is assisting the Palauan community as the lead physician for Civic Action Team Palau 84-10.

“My interest was piqued in joining the Civic Action Team Palau when the tasker first came out,” Neumayer said. “This is my first time going on more of an operation tasking type mission and getting to partake in a humanitarian medical mission.”

Neumayer’s background in pediatrics brings a new perspective to her role in Palau, expanding the scope of her medical mission and capabilities.

“I wish it (missions like this) was more apparent in the Army medical world and the opportunity to join them.” said Neumayer. “I feel like it’s helped me grow as a physician and keep a broad mindset so I could be a generalist and help Army medicine as a whole and not just the pediatric population.”

Neumayer operates the Camp Katuu Medical Center, where locals and service members on the island can visit for medical assistance.

From Neumayer’s experience dealing with the local population, she has identified chronic conditions as the leading issue with adults and infectious diseases in children.

“The importance of a medical screening and identifying those things early is so education and the preventive piece of it can actually have an impact before they develop those illnesses or chronic conditions,” said Neumayer.

Though the time on the ground has been short, due to the CAT teams' 6-month rotations, Neumayer's experience with the Palauan natives has been eye-opening about the effects her service has on the community.

“They’re very receptive to joining our screenings, asking questions or providing education,” Neumayer said. “ Really, after every patient interaction they’re just extremely grateful for our presence and what we’re willing to provide for them.”