The Hidden Threat of Pertussis, Why the Community Should Stay Alert

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center urges the community to stay alert for the hidden threat of Pertussis**.** Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection that continues to pose a serious threat to communities across the country. Despite the availability of effective vaccines, outbreaks still occur each year—often affecting the most vulnerable among us, particularly infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, by October 2025 Texas had recorded over 3,500 cases of pertussis — about four times the number of cases during the same period in 2024 and that 85 percent of pertussis cases in Texas this year have occurred among children Texas Health Services+2The Texas Tribune+2. According to the Centers for Disease and Control, pertussis spreads easily through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and because symptoms can start out looking like a simple cold—runny nose, mild fever, and occasional cough—many people don’t realize they are contagious. You should see a provider if common cold symptoms get worse after a few days or last longer than 10 days. Key points

Early Stage (1-2 weeks): Cold-like symptoms

Later Stage (Weeks): Severe, violent coughing fits, high-pitched "whoop" sound when inhaling, vomiting, turning blue, or pauses in breathing.

Whooping cough is known for the "whoop" noise when someone gasps for air after a coughing fit.

Babies and young children may not cough but may have difficulty breathing instead.

Go to the ER for cough that is severe enough to cause breathing issues, lethargy or poor feeding resulting in decreased wet diapers or concerns for dehydration.

Call your primary care provider or pediatrician before going to urgent care or the ER if you have concerns about whooping cough. · Parents, family members and caregivers of infants younger than 1 year old who will be in close contact should get a booster shot. This lowers the risk of passing the infection to the baby. The most effective way to protect the community is through vaccination. The DTap vaccine protects infants and children, Tdap vaccine is recommended for teens, adults, and especially pregnant individuals during each pregnancy, and ensuring booster shots are up to date keeps immunity strong and helps stop the disease from spreading. “Tdap is recommended in the 3rd trimester (27-36 weeks) of every pregnancy to protect the newborn. Vaccination during pregnancy transfers antibodies, shielding newborns (who are too young for their first shots) from severe illness,” said Lt. Col. Haroon Samar, family and community medicine chief. Also, all parents, grandparents, siblings, and caregivers should be up to date on the vaccine to limit transmission to newborns, he added. High community vaccination rates create a protective barrier—one that shields vulnerable infants, protects older adults, and reduces the chances of outbreaks. Pertussis can circulate for weeks before being identified, especially when early symptoms resemble other common respiratory illnesses. Once it takes hold in schools, daycare centers, or community gatherings, it can spread rapidly. The contagious period can last long before a diagnosis is made, making timely prevention and vaccination essential to stopping outbreaks. “Parents should ensure their children attend all well-child visits to remain up to date on recommended DTaP and Tdap vaccinations,” said Lacy Kirkes, family community medicine chief nurse. “If you are concerned that you or your child may have whooping cough, please call to schedule an appointment at 254-288-8888, self-schedule through the GENESIS Patient Portal, or send a message to your primary care team via the portal. Most importantly, please wear a mask and social distance to protect our at-risk patients.” Preventing pertussis is not just a personal health choice; it is a community responsibility. Staying current on vaccinations, recognizing symptoms early, and staying home when sick all plays vital roles in keeping the community safe. By staying informed and taking steps to prevent transmission, communities can limit the reach of pertussis and safeguard the health of their most vulnerable members. -30-