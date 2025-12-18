Fort Hood Soldier sentenced to nine years in prison for the shooting death of Army Spc. Clarence J. White Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT HOOD, Texas – During his court-martial Dec. 17 at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center, Spc. Kip D. Holloway pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter which resulted in the death of Spc. Clarence J. White, 26.



Holloway, 25, an M1 armor crewman, was sentenced by the military judge on Dec. 18 to be confined for nine years and dishonorably discharged from the Army.



Both Soldiers were assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



In the early morning on Jan. 27, 2024, White called Holloway from a bar in Killeen, Texas, asking him for a ride back to Fort Hood.



Holloway picked him up and while driving on Interstate 14, an argument ensued between the two and Holloway pulled over to the side of the road. The altercation escalated, leading Holloway to shoot White in the head. He called 911 and local authorities responded to the call. Upon their arrival, Holloway told officers with the Nolanville Police Department that he shot White in self-defense.



Forensic evidence collected and examined by agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division proved otherwise, eventually leading Holloway to recant his previous statement and plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.



During the guilty plea, Holloway acknowledged that self-defense did not apply, and that he had shot himself and lied about it.



“As Clarence White Senior put it, no matter what the sentence in this case, the scales will never be balanced. While the White family will never get their son, brother, and grandchild back, and while they will never be able to make the memories with him that they deserve, we only hope that with this plea and sentence, the scales become a tiny bit less lopsided,” said Maj. Tara Goble, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “No punishment will make up for what Spc. Holloway did when he killed Spc. White, nor will it make up for the loss of their child. Although we argued for and had hoped for a 10 year sentence, we do hope that the imposition of this sentence and the end of these proceedings will aid the family as they continue to navigate what it means to live their lives without Clarence White Junior.”



“The guilty plea is a direct result of the professional and diligent work of our Army CID special agents,” stated Special Agent in Charge Lane Allen of the Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office. “The analysis of the evidence was crucial in establishing the facts and bringing the truth of this tragic event to light.”



Holloway will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office and the Nolanville Police Department. It was prosecuted by Goble, Maj. Danielle Denson, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC and Capt. Rachel Bokmeyer, 1st Cavalry Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at www.p3tips.com/armycid.