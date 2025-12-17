Franklin Recruiting Station Shows the True Meaning of “Be All You Can Be” Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa- For two unforgettable days, the Franklin Recruiting Station stepped away from quotas and contracts and leaned fully into what service truly means: community, compassion, and presence.



Four Army recruiters, from Franklin Station proudly participated in the annual Shop with a Hero program, a regional effort led by the Pennsylvania State Police and supported by Walmart grants and generous community donations. Across ten events at eight Walmart locations, more than $55,000 was raised, serving 525 children from elementary through middle school.



Families were identified through local schools. School buses delivered children directly from class to the store, where each child received a $100 gift voucher and one priceless opportunity: choosing their own hero.



“Shop with a Hero is memorable to all who participate, in which the kids will create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Officer Trooper Cindy Schick.



“Once the shopping is completed, the kids will wrap their gifts and have lunch with their hero. Lunch is provided by Walmart.”



At Franklin Station, those moments were deeply personal.



Staff Sgt. Brian Swantek recalls being chosen by a young child who asked him a question that caught him off guard: “How was the war?” In that instant, Swantek wasn’t just a Soldier, he was a trusted adult, a listener, and a symbol of something bigger than himself.



But the moment that stayed with him most involved an 11-year-old girl who quietly filled her cart, not for herself, but for her entire family. Parents. Siblings. Cousins. She only considered herself after gentle encouragement.



Her choice?

A backpack.



Something practical. Something she hoped would last for years.



“That’s what stood out,” Swantek shared. “She wasn’t thinking about toys. She was thinking about taking care of others.”



After shopping, the children wrapped their gifts and sat down for lunch with their heroes, Army Recruiters, police officers, EMTs, and firefighters, sharing meals, laughter, and stories. For many kids, it was the first time they had ever spent time with someone in uniform in such a relaxed, human way.



When asked which child stood out the most, Swantek didn’t hesitate.



“All of them,” he said. “This is my favorite event. Some kids write us handwritten thank-you letters afterward. Just hanging out with them, getting to know them, that’s what matters. Being able to give them the opportunity to shop for themselves or their families means everything.”



The impact didn’t stop at the register. When kids went over their voucher, sometimes by just a few dollars, sometimes by much more, Walmart frequently covered the difference. And when they didn’t, Swantek saw something that defines service at its core: heroes reaching into their own pockets to make sure no child had to put something back.



“This isn’t about recruiting,” Swantek emphasized. “It’s about giving back. Putting the mission aside for a morning and serving the community, that’s a great feeling.”



Shop with a Hero is more than a holiday event. It’s a reminder that service wears many uniforms, and that the Army’s “Be All You Can Be” ethos lives not only on training fields and deployments, but in grocery aisles, lunch tables, and quiet moments of kindness.



For the children who participated, the gifts will be opened and eventually outgrown.



But the memory of being chosen and being cared for will last a lifetime.