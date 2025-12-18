103rd Airlift Wing Airmen Return Home from Overseas Deployment

Photo By Airman Juliana Thiel | Capt. Harrison McCoy, a navigator with the 103d Operations Group, waves the American...... read more read more Photo By Airman Juliana Thiel | Capt. Harrison McCoy, a navigator with the 103d Operations Group, waves the American flag out the top of a C-130 Hercules as the aircraft taxis into position at the 103d Airlift Wing, East Granby, Connecticut on Dec. 9, 2025. The crew celebrated the return after a six-month deployment in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Juliana Thiel) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing recently returned home following a high-tempo deployment supporting operations overseas.

While deployed, the Airmen operated in a demanding environment that required flexibility, precision, and constant coordination across multiple specialties. Working with a limited number of aircraft and a lean team, they sustained around-the-clock operations, delivering personnel, equipment, and support to a wide range of missions across the region.

The deployment tested Airmen at every level. Crews flew into austere locations, maintainers kept aircraft mission-ready despite supply and environmental challenges, and support personnel worked behind the scenes to ensure missions could launch safely and effectively. Rapidly changing conditions often required real-time problem-solving and close collaboration between operations, maintenance, intelligence, and support functions. Despite long hours and time away from home, the Airmen consistently met mission demands and maintained a high standard of performance. Their efforts supported joint and partner forces and demonstrated the Guard’s ability to provide reliable, expeditionary airlift when and where it is needed.

As the Airmen reintegrate with their families, employers, and communities, the 103rd Airlift Wing recognizes not only their accomplishments overseas, but also the resilience and teamwork that made the deployment a success.

The 103rd Airlift Wing, based in Connecticut, provides tactical airlift capabilities in support of state and federal missions. Equipped with the C-130H Hercules, the Wing delivers rapid, flexible air mobility to support combatant commanders overseas and civil authorities at home—anywhere, anytime.