Photo By Carlos Cuebas | — Service members, military Families, Department of Defense Education Activity...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | — Service members, military Families, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) representatives, and installation leadership gathered Dec. 17 at Fort Buchanan headquarters for a School Transition Support Team meeting focused on enhancing the experience of parents whose children are entering the DoDEA school system. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan Focuses on School Transition Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, military Families, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) representatives, and installation leadership gathered Dec. 17 at Fort Buchanan headquarters for a School Transition Support Team meeting focused on enhancing the experience of parents whose children are entering the DoDEA school system.



During the meeting, participants discussed strategies to strengthen communication between the installation and incoming personnel with school-age children, ensuring Families receive timely, accurate information before and during their transition to the island.



“We provide parents with a comprehensive welcome package that includes detailed information about local schools and the registration process. The package also includes resources on the Exceptional Family Member Program, Child & Youth Services, and important information about living in Puerto Rico,” said Janmarie Crespo Colón, Fort Buchanan’s School Liaison Officer.



Fort Buchanan’s School Liaison Officers work closely with military Families, educators, and unit leadership to support seamless school transitions and connect military-connected students with essential academic and community resources.



For more information, contact Fort Buchanan’s School Liaison Officer at 787-707-3400 or via email at janmarie.crespocolon.naf@army.mil.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel and operates with an annual budget exceeding $500 million. The installation serves active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members, playing a vital role in enhancing readiness and enabling the deployment of forces worldwide.