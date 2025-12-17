Martin Army Launches Virtual Physical Therapy Pilot to Keep Soldiers Mission-Ready

Photo By Jessie Hudson | U.S. Army Maj. Madeline Merriam, Chief of Physical Therapy at Martin Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Jessie Hudson | U.S. Army Maj. Madeline Merriam, Chief of Physical Therapy at Martin Army Community Hospital, sets up a Thrive Pad during a SWORD demonstration. The hospital was selected as a pilot site for the SWORD program, which supports Army efforts to enhance Soldier recovery, resilience and return-to-duty outcomes. see less | View Image Page

Martin Army Community Hospital has launched a new virtual physical therapy pilot aimed at strengthening Soldier readiness by meeting patients where duty takes them. The hospital is the first Army military treatment facility selected by the Defense Health Agency to pilot SWORD, a digital platform that uses motion-tracking sensors and remote clinical oversight to deliver physical therapy care outside the clinic.

SWORD provides patients with a tablet loaded with guided exercise sessions. As patients complete their movements, artificial intelligence corrects forms and measures completion of exercises. This data is reviewed by licensed physical therapists who adjust treatment plans and communicate with the patient directly through the platform. The system is designed for patients with mild to moderate musculoskeletal pain and serves as an alternative to in-person physical therapy at Martin Army.

Maj. Madeline Merriam, chief of Physical Therapy, is spearheading the pilot and said the platform addresses one of the most persistent barriers to recovery: time.

“SWORD Health PT is a great alternative to physical therapy at Martin Army for active-duty service members with mild to moderate pain who have a difficult time making it into the clinic for treatment or active-duty family members who do not want to be seen on the network,” Merriam said.

For Soldiers, the challenge is not a lack of willingness; it’s the mission. Packed training schedules, field exercises, and TDY travel often make it challenging to attend routine therapy appointments. With SWORD, Soldiers can bring their recovery with them, maintaining mobility and strength even while away from the installation.

Although SWORD is cleared for a wide range of musculoskeletal needs, it cannot treat toe or foot pain, finger or hand pain, or jaw pain. Patients with those conditions will continue receiving traditional in-person care.

The soft launch started this month, and Merriam’s team, along with providers in Primary Care, are now offering SWORD to eligible patients as needs arise. Direct access to SWORD will begin in the new year.

Martin Army’s role in piloting SWORD builds on its selection as one of DHA’s Accelerating Care Transformation venture sites. Over the past year, the hospital has implemented several new virtual tools, including My Military Health Quick Care Connect, DHA’s virtual urgent care option. SWORD adds another layer to that modernization effort by extending rehabilitation care wherever Soldiers and families are—at home, at work, or in the field.

While active-duty family members can also use SWORD instead of being referred off-post, the heart of the mission remains clear: ensuring Soldiers remain ready to fight. Consistent, accessible therapy supports performance, reduces recovery setbacks, and strengthens long-term musculoskeletal readiness.

SWORD ensures recovery continues even when training, travel, or long workdays disrupt a normal schedule. With therapy that can go wherever a Soldier goes, the platform supports the hospital’s commitment to keeping the force healthy, mobile, and ready for whatever the mission requires.