Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow engaged in Interagency Command Post Exercise I 2025

Marines and interagency partners engaged in an Interagency Active Shooter and Mass Casualty Exercise on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, 10 December 2025.

“This full-scale regional command training and interoperability exercise is designed to enhance emergency preparedness and rapid response capabilities to violent incidents,” said Maj Grant Burnett, director of Operations. “The exercise involved coordination with key interagency partners, including local law enforcement, local fire and emergency services, as well as federal law agencies.”

Personnel and other resources from the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Office, Naval Criminal Investigation Services, Barstow Fire, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Mercy Air worked closely with the Provost Marshal’s law enforcement officers, Fire and Emergency Services’ firefighters and paramedics, Dispatch teams, and Base Operations to conduct simulations in-order-to test installation’s emergency response protocols for active shooters and mass casualty incidents.

This complex and multi-faceted training brings together our local agencies and improves communications, working relations, and team building.

“We routinely engage in training on base and these large-scale training opportunities to train with local agencies to ensure readiness and interoperability for any emergency. It also allows us to adapt our response force to meet the needs of each incident,” said Chief Tworek “These collaborative efforts help reinforce best practices in safety, communications, and logistics.”

“Each team participating in the drill benefits by having hands-on training to simulate real-time responses to catastrophic events, triaging and stabilizing critical patients,” said Mercy Air flight Paramedic and Clinical Base Lead Jennifer Hipolite. “This allows us to identify any barriers or gaps that may arise and correct them before they have a potential impact on the safety of any patients or the crews responding. Performing these drills also helps us hone each of our roles and communication required to coordinate these incidents so that we can provide the best care to our patients.”

“Where seconds make all the difference in saving a life, trainings like these create a lot of muscle memory, so when the call to action is real, we are ready to respond seamlessly and quickly,” said Sexton. “This gives practical and first-hand experience when responding to any critical incident, big or small.”

