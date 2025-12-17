Photo By Amber Kurka | Ambassador Alina Romanowski speaks with Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted...... read more read more Photo By Amber Kurka | Ambassador Alina Romanowski speaks with Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, during a visit to the TSC on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2025. Romanowski discussed the importance of partnership building in support of homeland defense, drawing on her experience leading regional security efforts for the Department of War. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka) see less | View Image Page

Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies had the opportunity to welcome Ambassador Alina Romanowski to the center on Dec. 12, 2025, for discussions on partnership building, strategic education, and the growing importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense.



As a founding architect of the Near East South Asia Center at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., one of the Department of War’s six Regional Centers, Ambassador Romanowski brings direct experience building regional education platforms that strengthen partnerships and support conflict prevention. Her visit highlighted how strategic education and dialogue with allies and partners directly enhances U.S. national security, especially as the Arctic becomes more strategically important.



The conversation reinforced why the Regional Center enterprise matters: preparing leaders, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the U.S. remains ready to defend the homeland in an evolving Arctic security environment.