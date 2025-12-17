(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC

    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC

    Photo By Amber Kurka | Ambassador Alina Romanowski speaks with Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Story by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC

    The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies had the opportunity to welcome Ambassador Alina Romanowski to the center on Dec. 12, 2025, for discussions on partnership building, strategic education, and the growing importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense.

    As a founding architect of the Near East South Asia Center at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., one of the Department of War’s six Regional Centers, Ambassador Romanowski brings direct experience building regional education platforms that strengthen partnerships and support conflict prevention. Her visit highlighted how strategic education and dialogue with allies and partners directly enhances U.S. national security, especially as the Arctic becomes more strategically important.

    The conversation reinforced why the Regional Center enterprise matters: preparing leaders, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the U.S. remains ready to defend the homeland in an evolving Arctic security environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 14:53
    Story ID: 554826
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC
    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC
    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC
    Ambassador Alina Romanowski visits TSC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ambassador
    Ted Stevens Center
    Security
    Arctic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version