NIWC Atlantic Advances Naval Communication with New Laser Ranges

Photo By Joseph Bullinger | N. Charleston, SC (October 16, 2025) Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Quantum and Applied Optics team work with industry partners on a prototype of an optical turret being developed for naval shipboard use. NIWC Atlantic is advancing naval communication with the establishment of its unique laser ranges. These facilities, designed for the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) of cutting-edge optical communication and sensing systems, are poised to give the warfighter a decisive edge in an increasingly complex operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic is advancing naval communication with the establishment of its unique laser ranges. These facilities, designed for the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) of cutting-edge optical communication and sensing systems, are poised to give the warfighter a decisive edge in an increasingly complex operational environment.

The laser range initiative was initially conceived under a FY20 Naval Innovative Science & Engineering (NISE) Workforce Development Project. This project aimed to position NIWC Atlantic as a center of excellence in optical technologies by not only improving workforce knowledge, skills, and abilities through educational courses and certifications but also by building state-of-the-art test capabilities – specifically, the laser range and supporting laboratory. The goal was to create an operationally relevant venue to safely conduct RDT&E of novel and emerging optical-based communications and sensing systems.

The importance of these ranges lies in their ability to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare," states Jason Pizarro, technical lead, NIWC Atlantic. "In a distributed maritime operation, our operating forces must maintain command and control even in radio frequency (RF) denied environments. Traditional RF communication is vulnerable, and we need resilient alternatives."

The journey began with the initial 550-meter laser range, co-located within the grounds at the Small Autonomous Unmanned Systems Research (SAUSR) Range on the Naval Weapons Station. Surveyed and certified for use in 2020, by the Lead Naval Range Laser Safety Group (LNRLSG) at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, this initial range laid the foundation for future expansion.

Recognizing the growing need for more comprehensive testing capabilities, NIWC Atlantic, under the 2024 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), significantly expanded the laser range infrastructure. The original 550-meter path was extended to 2,000 meters, and a new 1.25-kilometer littoral laser range was constructed. These updated ranges opened in Spring 2025 and provide new possibilities for testing optical communication systems in realistic maritime environments.

Free space optical systems offer a compelling alternative to traditional RF networks. They operate outside the RF spectrum, providing secure, high-bandwidth communication. However, optical systems are not without their limitations. Atmospheric effects, such as fog, rain, and turbulence, can interfere with signal propagation. Line-of-sight requirements also present a challenge. The laser ranges provide a controlled environment to study these limitations and develop strategies to overcome them, ensuring optimal system performance in challenging conditions.

NIWC Atlantic is actively opening its doors to external entities, including academic institutions and commercial enterprises.

"We see these laser ranges as a collaborative resource," said Pizarro. "That's why we're actively working to facilitate access for multiple partners. Currently, access is through the Test, Cyber, and Forensics (TCF) Service Center, and we're also exploring a Commercial Services Agreement (CSA) to make partnering even easier." The establishment of these ground and littoral ranges supports critical operational objectives. By providing a dedicated space for rigorous testing and development, NIWC Atlantic is working to improve the operational efficiency and performance of optical and sensing systems operating in the maritime domain. The findings from research conducted at these ranges will directly inform and refine program of record optical systems and requirements, such as the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Ground Link (EAGL), ultimately enhancing the warfighter's capabilities.

"The laser ranges represent a strategic investment in the future of naval information warfare," emphasizes Erick Fry, acting executive director, NIWC Atlantic. "By providing a cutting-edge platform for optical technology development and testing, NIWC Atlantic is ensuring that the U.S. Navy remains at the forefront of this critical domain, empowering the warfighter to maintain dominance in the 21st-century battlespace."

About NIWC Atlantic

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, formally known as SPAWAR, provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.