    BACH Announces Available Services Winter Holidays, Fort Campbell DONSAs

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Story by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH Announces Available Services Winter Holidays, Fort Campbell DONSAs

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Christmas federal holiday on Thursday, December 25, and Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, December 26; the New Years federal holiday on Thursday, January 1, and Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, January 2.

    Christmas Day – Thursday, Dec. 25

    • Outpatient Services:
      • All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.
    • For Expectant Mothers:
      • Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.
      • Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.
    • BACH Emergency Center Open 24/7

    Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, Dec. 26

    • Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:

      • Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.
      • All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics
      • Dental Clinics will consolidate to Kuhn Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-2787, 270-412-8543, or 270-412-8544
      • Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies

    • BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

      • Emergency Center
      • Labor and Delivery
      • Inpatient Services
      • For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.

    New Years – Thursday, Jan. 1

    • Outpatient Services:

      • All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.

    • For Expectant Mothers:

      • Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.
      • Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

    • BACH Emergency Center Open 24/7

    Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, Jan. 2

    • Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:

      • Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.
      • All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics
      • Dental Clinics will consolidate to Kuhn Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-2787, 270-412-8543, or 270-412-8544
      • Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies

    • BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

      • Emergency Center
      • Labor and Delivery
      • Inpatient Services
      • For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.

    Additional Services

    • TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.
    • Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, http://dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.intransition@health.mil or https://home-c72.niceincontact.com/incontact/chatclient/chatclient.aspx?poc=d836e912-8100-4812-b0da-f124f2894895&bu=4599581. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.
    • MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.

    Appointments

    • To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    All outpatient services reopen normal hours Monday, Jan. 5.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
