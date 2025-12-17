Marine Corps announces updated physical fitness standards

Photo By Cpl. Sarah Grawcock | U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion conduct...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Sarah Grawcock | U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion conduct the run portion of an initial strength assessment at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Sept. 6, 2025. The ISA is a baseline test for new recruits to ensure they meet the physical requirements to begin the 13-week transformation to earn the title United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – The Marine Corps is implementing changes to its Physical Fitness Test and body composition standards in accordance with the Secretary of War’s Military Fitness Standards memorandum issued on Sept. 30, 2025. These changes, announced in MARADMIN 613/25, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Marine Corps will institute sex-neutral scoring for the Physical Fitness Test for Marines in with a combat arms Primary Military Occupational Specialties. The PFT will require combat arms Marines to achieve a minimum score of 210 points (70% of the total possible points) using the male, age-normed scoring standard outlined in Marine Corps Order 6100.13A. The PFT will continue to be administered annually, from Jan. 1 to June 30. Non-combat arms Marines will continue to follow existing sex- and age-normed standards.

The new PFT standards reflects the unique physical demands of combat arms roles, ensuring Marines are prepared for the sustained physical performance required in direct combat. Those who do not meet the 210-point requirement by the end of the reporting period will be assigned to remedial physical training and may be subject to PMOS reclassification and / or promotion restriction.

“Our combat arms MOSs require rigorous physical readiness for direct ground combat,” said Col. James Derrick, Director, Training Standards Division at Training and Education Command. “These changes ensure all combat arms Marines meet the same high sex-neutral standards.”

The Marine Corps is also revising its body composition evaluation process. The current height and weight standards, along with the tape test, will be replaced by a waist-to-height ratio methodology. The Marine Corps will publish service-specific standards upon receipt of additional SECWAR guidance. In the interim, the current height/weight and tape tests will continue, with bioelectrical impedance analysis used for additional assessments when necessary.

Although the new PFT standards will begin on Jan. 1, 2026, updates to Manpower Information Systems are expected to take six to eight months, with full implementation projected within a year. The Marine Corps is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will continue to coordinate with stakeholders to support these changes.

Units are required to follow interim administrative guidance until full implementation of system and policy revisions as outlined in MARADMIN 613/25.

These changes ensure that the Marine Corps’ physical fitness standards continue to support operational effectiveness and combat readiness. The Marine Corps will continue to assess guidance and execution to ensure compliance with higher headquarters.